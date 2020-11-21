Discover a Miracle Cure for Grief

I have a new staff member at my funeral home. She is one of my cousins. It is such a joy having her here with me.

When I was a little girl, my cousin was always with me. She is a little older than I am, so she would play with me and take me places. When I became a young woman, I relied upon my cousin to help me grow into a woman of faith and fortitude. I am grateful for her influence and success.

My cousin enjoys working at the funeral home, but one thing that she is surprised by is my directness.

I use words in my work that make many people uncomfortable; they make her uncomfortable too. Words like death, dead, depression, loneliness, fear, suicide, etc. are shocking to her. These are words that cannot be sugarcoated because they are words that change lives.

They can alter one’s reality in a nanosecond. Therefore, these words must be spoken so that those who will experience them are aware of their perspective consequences. Awareness presents ample opportunity to develop and employ strategies to combat and overcome the unwelcome consequences of these words.

Another word that I believe in saying, and not only saying but repeating, is the name of your decedent.

In my opinion, saying and hearing the name of your decedent is the second most curative treatment available to survivors.

The first most curative power is prayer.

Coupled together; prayer, and saying and hearing your loved one’s name out loud, become a miracle cure.

If you will apply these two strategies in your quest to recover from the stifling and debilitating pain of grief, you will be victorious over its perils. I’ve seen it happen. I’ve applied it to my quest for recovery, and the miracle is real.

I promise that if you openly apply these two strategies together, your burdens will be lifted, and your pain will not rule you. You will be able to start living again. Your breath will come to you naturally, without asserted effort, and without being accompanied with agony. Joy and peace will return to your being, and you will be comforted. You will not forget nor stop loving your loved one, but you will be able to carry on without constant fear, hopelessness, or debilitating sadness.

My holiday wish for you is that if these shocking words apply to your life, that you will try my discovery.

The miracle is there, all you need to do is seek it. “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you:” Matthew 7:7Happy Holidays

