Cabell Schools Designated with Orange Color Code for the Week Beginning November 22, 2020

Cabell

COVID-19 Case Reporting (Positive Cases, Last 14 Days)

School Notification Date Positive Cases Last attended Quarantined* Status HIGH SCHOOLS





Career Technology Center Open November 16 1 November 12 0 November 12 1 November 4 0 November 8 1 November 6 23 Cabell Midland High Open November 20 1 November 19 6 November 19 1 November 17 33 November 18 1 November 10 12 November 18 1 November 12 23 November 14 1 November 13 14 November 12 2 November 2,5 1 November 10 1 October 30 0 November 8 1 November 6 5 Huntington High Open November 21 1 November 12 0 November 19 1 November 19 3 November 19 1 November 17 0 November 17 1 November 13 6 November 12 3 November 2,6,10 27 MIDDLE SCHOOLS







Barboursville Middle Open November 18 1 November 13 0 November 18 1 November 13 0 November 17 1 October 12 5 Huntington East Middle Open November 20 1 November 6 0 November 19 1 November 13 1 November 16 1 November 2 0 Huntington Middle School Open November 20 1 November 19 0 Milton Middle School Open November 21 1 November 20 5 November 16 1 November 13 11 November 15 1 November 13 2 ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS





Altizer Elementary Open November 20 1 November 9 0 November 17 1 November 10 0 Central City Elementary Open November 20 1 November 9 0 November 9 2 November 6 24 Culloden Elementary Open November 9 1 November 9 15 Davis Creek Elementary Open November 16 1 November 13 0 November 12 1 November 6 5 Explorer Academy Open November 18 1 November 5 0 November 12 1 November 6 15 Highlawn Elementary Open November 16 1 November 5 0 November 12 1 October 30 0 Hite Saunders Elementary Open November 9 1 November 5 5 Milton Elementary Open November 18 1 November 13 2 November 14 1 November 12 9 November 10 1 October 30 0 Nichols Elementary Open November 13 1 November 10 0 Southside Elementary Open November 15 1 November 12 2 November 12 1 November 10 7 Spring Hill Elementary Open November 21 2 November 16, 20 0 November 13 1 November 13 0 DISTRICT OFFICES Central Office Open November 19 1 November 6 0 November 12 1 November 6 7

* Students & staff asked to quarantine in addition to individuals with active cases of COVID-19. May include individuals at other schools/worksites.

County Schools is designated with an orange color code by the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) for the week beginning Sunday, November 22, 2020. This means there is heightened community transmission of the COVID-19 virus in Cabell County. The district will operate on the remote and virtual learning schedules previously announced. Athletic and extracurricular activities will follow guidelines established by the governor's executive orders and the WVSSAC.ace coverings will continue to be required to be worn at all times by students in grades 3-12. PK-2 students will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings. All students should wear face coverings when riding the school bus and all adults should wear face coverings at all times.Active case reporting chart is updated with new cases by 8:00 PM each day after contact tracing has been completed by school and district staff in cooperation with the Cabell County Schools Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

Charleston, W.Va. –The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) has posted the November 21, 2020, Saturday Education Map that determines which counties will hold in-person and blended instruction and directs the level of extracurricular activities permitted. The map is developed with information from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and vetted by the COVID-19 Data Review Panel.

The weekly updates are posted at https://wvde.us/reentrymetrics. County plans should be reviewed for additional requirements.

Red (Substantial Community Transmission): Counties must move to remote learning. No extracurricular competitions or practices are permitted. Staff may report to their schools, as determined by the county. Essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.

Red counties include:

Berkeley Hardy Jackson Marshall Mineral Wood

Orange (Heightened Community Transmission): Remote learning required. Extracurricular activities are limited to conditioning only and sport-specific practicing is not permitted. Marching band is limited to outdoors only. Staff may report to their schools, as determined by the county. Essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.

Orange counties include:

Boone Brooke Cabell Hampshire Hancock Jefferson Mason Ohio Putnam Ritchie Wayne Wirt Wyoming

Gold (Elevated Community Transmission): In-person instruction permitted with increased mitigations including face coverings for children grades 3 and above at all times. Extracurricular activities are permitted in-county (with schools from the same county) and with other gold counties.

Gold counties include:

Barbour Clay Harrison Kanawha Lincoln Mingo Monroe Morgan Nicholas Preston Upshur Wetzel

Yellow (Increased Community Transmission): Counties will continue with in-person instruction. Extracurricular practices and competitions may occur. Health and safety precautions include, at a minimum, face coverings at all times for grades 3 and above.

Yellow counties include:

Calhoun Fayette Grant Greenbrier Logan Marion McDowell Mercer Monongalia Pleasants Raleigh Randolph Taylor Tyler

Green (Minimal Community Transmission): Extracurricular practices and competitions may occur. Health and safety precautions include, at a minimum, face coverings in grades 3 and above on school buses and when inside of school facilities.

Green counties include:

Braxton Doddridge Gilmer Lewis Pendleton Pocahontas Roane Summers Tucker Webster

The COVID-19 Data Review Panel reviewed and verified the data used to inform the WVDE Saturday Education Map to ensure both accuracy and reliability. The panel considered data captured at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020. As a result, there may be differences between the WVDE map and the DHHR County Alert Map.

The county color announced each Saturday will be in effect until the following Saturday with the exception of a county turning red during the course of the week. Once reviewed, that change may be made immediately to the WVDE map because all in-person instruction and extracurricular and athletic activities would be suspended. Counties that voluntarily move into remote learning during the week (without being given the red designation by the DHHR or the Data Review Panel) will be identified with a red asterisk on the map.

All schools, both public and private, are expected to adhere to the WVDE Saturday Education Map to guide in-person instruction and extracurricular activities.

For information about the data that guides the color-coded map or the Data Review Panel, please contact the DHHR at DHHRCommunications@wv.gov.

For additional details, contact WVDE Director of Communications Christy Day at Christy.Day@k12.wv.us or 304-558-2699 (office).

For general information about COVID-19, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov or https://wvde.us/COVID19.