Most read
- Nov. 24 Cabell County Commission Meeting Agenda
- FIRE PREVENTION PARADE
- Reel Life: A collection of previews of upcoming Spring Films Featuring Women leaders
- Cabell Schools Designated Orange for the Week Beginning November 22
- Arial Stunt Swinging, Jumping Couple Often Referred to as "Tarzan and Jane"
- IMAGE GALLERY: Chesapeake Wins Gold Bracket Over Fairland
- Images: 2019 Huntington Fire Prevention Parade
- IMAGES: Huntington Municipal Development Authority Tours City
Huntington City Council Meets Monday Nov 23
The Huntington Sanitary Board also meets on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
A G E N D A
HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL
November 23, 2020
7:30 p.m.
1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
3. Synopsis of Last Meeting
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. Resolution re: #2020-R-79 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH AMMUNITION
Sponsored by: sponsor assigned pending committee approval
6. Resolution re: #2020-R-81 – A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #3 OF THE FISCAL year 2020-2021 GENERAL FUND BUDGET
Sponsored by: sponsor assigned pending committee approval
7. Resolution re: #2020-R-82 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE INFORMATION AND TECHNOLOGY DIVISION WITH A DELL SERVER
Sponsored by: sponsor assigned pending committee approval
8. Good & Welfare
9. Adjournment