Huntington City Council Meets Monday Nov 23

 Monday, November 23, 2020 - 16:52 Updated 1 hour ago

Huntington City Council holds its regular meeting Monday, Nov. 23 in Council Chambers. This will not be open to the public due to the virus. It will be televised on Comcast Channel 24 and streamed on Facebook. 

A finance committee meeting will occur prior to the council meeting and a work session at 7:00 p.m.

The Huntington Sanitary Board also meets on Tuesday, Nov. 24. 

A G E N D A

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

November 23, 2020

7:30 p.m.

 

 

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

 

2. Roll Call

 

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

 

4. Reports of the Mayor

 

5. Resolution re: #2020-R-79 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH AMMUNITION

 

Sponsored by: sponsor assigned pending committee approval

 

6. Resolution re: #2020-R-81 – A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #3 OF THE FISCAL year 2020-2021 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

 

Sponsored by: sponsor assigned pending committee approval

 

7. Resolution re: #2020-R-82 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE INFORMATION AND TECHNOLOGY DIVISION WITH A DELL SERVER

 

Sponsored by: sponsor assigned pending committee approval

 

8. Good & Welfare

 

9. Adjournment