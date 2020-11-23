Heritage Station Businesses Celebrate black Friday and Small Business Saturday

On Friday and Saturday, November 27th & 28th, the Visitors Center at Heritage Station, 210 11th Street, will open at 9 am to welcome visitors and shoppers. In order to encourage social distancing the shopkeepers at Heritage Station are expanding beyond their usual Small Business Saturday offerings and encouraging local shopping all weekend long and throughout the holiday season.

Pick up a complimentary Shop Small Tote Bag (limited quantities), sign up for a chance to win a fabulous gift basket, and pick up a Heritage Station map. Find the perfect gift at Birds of a Feather Boutique, The Historic Hippie, and The Red Caboose. Fuel your holiday shopping at Nomada Bakery and Taps at Heritage.

While the holidays look different this year our small businesses are working to serve our entire community. They are offering online shopping opportunities and virtual events, enforcing social distancing requirements, and creating personal shopping experiences. Small businesses enhance our communities and enrich our lives. Support your community and shop small all season long.

Shop and Eat In-Person:

Birds of a Feather - Open Friday and Saturday 11 am - 7 pm! Saturday Only - The first 50 customers to make a purchase will get a bag of goodies & every shopper will receive a free gift. Entire store 20% off!

The Historic Hippie - Open Friday and Saturday 10 am - 7 pm! - 15% off the whole shop both days! Saturday Only - BOGO ½ off all vinyl albums. And don’t forget to sign up for a $100 gift card giveaway.

The Red Caboose - Open Friday and Saturday 9 am - 6 pm! - Discounts throughout the store.

Taps at Heritage - Open Friday 1 pm - 11 - Happy Hour Pricing 1 - 7 and half-off appetizers all day. All Taps apparel will be 25% off. Saturday hours 4 pm - 12 am.

Nomada Bakery - Open Friday and Saturday 9 am - 6 pm! - Avoid the lines and preorder online at nomadabakery.com

Shop Online:

Full Circle Gifts and Goods - Shop online at fullcirclegiftsandgoods.com. - Extended pickup hours for the entire weekend (Friday - Monday) 8 am - 7 pm. Offering great deals through the weekend. Follow them on Facebook @FullCircleCeramic and Instagram @fulcirclegiftsandgoods for more information.

The Haute Wick Social - Visit The Haute Wick Social on Instagram and Facebook @thehautewicksocial. In addition to regular live sales, Ashley is hosting a virtual wreath-making workshop on December 11th & 12th. Visit https://alicestable.com/events/warmth-winter-wreaths-the-haute-wick-social_1604681747 to reserve your spot!

Nomada Bakery - Shop nomadabakery.com for locally-roasted coffee! Coffee makes a great gift or stocking stuffer and all varieties come as whole beans but can be ground to order.

Birds of a Feather - Follow them on Facebook @birdsboutique12 for Live Sales throughout Saturday. Shop online 24/7 at boafboutique.com.

The Red Caboose - Shop online 24/7 at shoptheredcaboosewv.com. All discounts available online and in-person.

Heritage Station is also home to All About You, hair and nail salon; Let’s Eat; and Brown Dog Yoga.