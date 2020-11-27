Man Sentenced to More than Nine Years in Federal Prison for Role in Huntington Fentanyl Trafficking

Huntington – United States Attorney Mike Stuart today announced that Vernon Eugene Mitchell, 31, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to 111 months in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

“It’s more than nine years in prison for this Detroit fentanyl dealer,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “This substantial sentence demonstrates the real consequence imposed on those wreaking havoc in our communities. Great work by the Huntington Police Department in removing this dangerous poison peddler from city streets.”

Mitchell previously pled guilty and admitted that on October 2, 2019, officers with the Huntington Police Department utilized a confidential informant to purchase fentanyl from him. The informant met with Mitchell near the intersection of 13th Street West and Monroe Avenue in Huntington where Mitchell provided the fentanyl to the informant.

Officers executed a search warrant at Mitchell’s residence located at 438 ½ 5th Avenue in Huntington on November 7, 2019. When officers entered, they located Mitchell. During the search, officers found a number of items including $11,201 in cash and a loaded .45 caliber pistol. Mitchell admitted at the plea hearing that he made the money by selling fentanyl and that he possessed the firearm. Mitchell also admitted that he had been selling heroin and fentanyl in the Huntington area between the summer and December of 2019.

The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution.