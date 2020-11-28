Commission Tables Action on Airport Authority

The Cabell County Commission on Tuesday took public comments on a proposed resolution to abolish the Cabell County Airport Authority. During the meeting, Ancil Ramey, the Commission's attorney, revealed the resolution came as result of a purported sublease the Authority signed in 2017 that violated the 2006 lease agreement between it, and the Commission, and the Authority's alleged violations of the state Open Governmental Proceedings Act. After hearing from nearly two dozen people, including Dels. Chad Lovejoy (D-17) and John Mandt (R-16) over two hours who unanimously opposed the resolution saying it would ultimately lead to the closure of the Robert Newlon Airpark in Lesage, the Commission voted to table further action until its regularly scheduled meeting on February 11.