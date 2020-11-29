West Virginia Department of Education Releases Nov. 28th Saturday Education Map

Charleston, W.Va. –The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) has posted the November 28, 2020, Saturday Education Map that determines which counties will hold in-person and blended instruction and directs the level of extracurricular activities permitted.

The map is developed with information from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and vetted by the COVID-19 Data Review Panel. Governor Jim Justice has called for all schools to begin the week of Nov. 29, 2020, in remote learning, with those in green, yellow and gold able to return to in-person or blended learning models on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The weekly updates are posted at https://wvde.us/reentrymetrics. County plans should be reviewed for additional requirements.

Red (Substantial Community Transmission): Counties must move to remote learning. No extracurricular competitions or practices are permitted. Staff may report to their schools, as determined by the county. Essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.

Red counties include:

Mason Mineral Ritchie Wirt Wyoming

Orange (Heightened Community Transmission): Remote learning required. Extracurricular activities are limited to conditioning only and sport-specific practicing is not permitted. Marching band is limited to outdoors only. Staff may report to their schools, as determined by the county. Essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.

Orange counties include:

Berkeley Boone Brooke Doddridge Grant Hampshire Hardy Harrison Jefferson Marshall Mingo Ohio Pocahontas Putnam Taylor Wayne Wood

Gold (Elevated Community Transmission): In-person instruction permitted with increased mitigations including face coverings for children grades 3 and above at all times. Extracurricular activities are permitted in-county (with schools from the same county) and with other gold counties.

Gold counties include:

Barbour Cabell Hancock Morgan Preston Upshur Wetzel

Yellow (Increased Community Transmission): Counties will continue with in-person instruction. Extracurricular practices and competitions may occur. Health and safety precautions include, at a minimum, face coverings at all times for grades 3 and above.

Yellow counties include:

Calhoun Fayette Greenbrier Jackson Kanawha Lincoln Marion McDowell Monroe Nicholas Pleasants Raleigh Tyler

Green (Minimal Community Transmission): Extracurricular practices and competitions may occur. Health and safety precautions include, at a minimum, face coverings in grades 3 and above on school buses and when inside of school facilities.

Green counties include:

Braxton Clay Gilmer Lewis Logan Mercer Monongalia Pendleton Randolph Roane Summers Tucker Webster

The COVID-19 Data Review Panel reviewed and verified the data used to inform the WVDE Saturday Education Map to ensure both accuracy and reliability. The panel considered data captured at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, November 26, 2020. As a result, there may be differences between the WVDE map and the DHHR County Alert Map.

The county color announced each Saturday will be in effect until the following Saturday with the exception of a county turning red during the course of the week. Once reviewed, that change may be made immediately to the WVDE map because all in-person instruction and extracurricular and athletic activities would be suspended. Counties that voluntarily move into remote learning during the week (without being given the red designation by the DHHR or the Data Review Panel) will be identified with red asterisks on the map.

All schools, both public and private, are expected to adhere to the WVDE Saturday Education Map to guide in-person instruction and extracurricular activities.