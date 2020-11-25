Most read
- Cabell Schools Designated Gold for the Week Beginning Nov. 29
- "Lost" Huntington Indian Mounds
- Commission Tables Action on Airport Authority
- Huntington Offering Free Holiday Parking Days
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You IMAGES
- Chiericozzi-Bruce Scholarship Created at Marshall for First-Generation Undergraduates
Detroit Man Sentenced to More than Nine Years in Federal Prison for Role in Fentanyl Trafficking
U.S. District Judge Robert C. "Chuck" Chambers on Monday sentenced Vernon Eugene Mitchell, 31, of Detroit to 111 months in prison for distribution of fentanyl and possession of a firearm. The sentence, said U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, sends a strong message to other traffickers.
“It’s more than nine years in prison for this Detroit fentanyl dealer,” Stuart said.
“This substantial sentence demonstrates the real consequence imposed on those wreaking havoc in our communities. Great work by the Huntington Police Department in removing this dangerous poison peddler from city streets.”
During a plea hearing, Mitchell admitted on October 2, 2019, officers with the Huntington Police Department utilized a confidential informant to purchase fentanyl from him. The informant met with Mitchell near the intersection of 13th Street West and Monroe Avenue in Huntington where he provided the fentanyl to the informant.
Officers executed a search warrant at Mitchell’s residence located at 438 ½ 5th Avenue in Huntington on November 7, 2019. When officers entered, they located Mitchell, and in possession of $11,201 in cash and a loaded .45 caliber pistol.
At the plea hearing, Mitchell admitted he made the money by selling fentanyl. Also, he admitted he sold heroin and fentanyl in the Huntington-area between the summer and December 2019.