W.Va. AG’s Mobile Office Sets December Stops for Metro Valley
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- Dec. 7: Noon to 1:00 p.m. – Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton
- Dec. 14: Noon to 1:00 p.m. – Putnam County Public Library, 4219 W.Va. 34, Hurricane