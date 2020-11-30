Premiere of Dolly Parton’s ‘The Library that Dolly Built’ to include live performance, conversation Dec. 9

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Imagination Library program (supported by the West Virginia Department of Education and Marshall University’s June Harless Center) and the Dollywood Foundation will present a free, one-night-only livestreaming world premiere event for The Library That Dolly Built, a behind-the-scenes look at Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. EST.

Originally scheduled as a nationwide live event on more than 300 screens this spring, the world premiere for The Library That Dolly Built has been reimagined as a free livestream screening of the film exclusively on Facebook. The screening will be followed by a conversation with, and live acoustic performance, by Dolly Parton. Viewers can tune into the live screening and conversation on FB.ME/dollysimaginationlibrary or I maginationLibrary.com.

Parton created the Imagination Library to inspire a love for books and reading among the nation’s preschool children. Since inception in 1995, the Imagination Library has grown into a global endeavor and recently hit a new milestone, gifting its 150 millionth book. The Imagination Library is currently gifting books to 1.7 million children around the world each month.

“I am so excited that we can finally tell the whole story of the Imagination Library,” Parton said. “It is certainly not just about me. Our story is the story of children, of families and communities who all share the dream to inspire kids to love to read and to love to learn. My hope is this documentary will encourage more towns, more states and even more countries to jump on board. One thing is for sure, I think this is the best investment I have ever made!”

In West Virginia, the Imagination Library program has grown to support every county in the state in some capacity through the support of local organizations, businesses and school systems. The Library That Dolly Built screening is a great tribute to the program. To learn more about the West Virginia Imagination Library program, or to donate, visit www.marshall.edu/juneharless/imaginationlibrary.