Herd Moves Up in National Ranking

Monday, November 30, 2020 - 20:55 Updated 11 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
The Thundering Herd (7-0 overall, 4-0 Conference USA) improved by two spots in the Associated Press poll and one in the Amway USA Today Coaches Poll.
The College Football Playoff will release its updated rankings Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Marshall will host Rice (1-2, 1-2) Saturday at noon in Joan C. Edwards Stadium in what will serve as Senior Day for the Thundering Herd. The game will be carried on ESPN+ with Jake Griffith and Dave Wilson on the call. The Owls were scheduled to host UTEP yesterday, but the game was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Miners' program.
A limited amount of single game tickets remain for Saturday's showdown, however, the Marshall Athletics Ticket Office has released details for its Cyber Monday Ticket Deal. The details are as follows (click here to purchase: bit.ly/MUvRice):
The family pack is available for a limited time in the sideline bleacher area! Purchase four (4) or more tickets in the sideline bleachers to get them for $25 each - a $15 per ticket discount! Additionally, there are no additional fees on any Marshall vs. Rice tickets for a limited time!
Don't wait to purchase! This ticket deal is a Cyber Monday special and is available starting NOW! The family pack in the end zone is still available for $20 tickets.
A limited number of tickets are available for purchase due to the social distancing protocols put into place for the 2020 season. It is recommended you purchase tickets in advance of game day to avoid ticket lines and to secure the best seats! Print Friendly Version