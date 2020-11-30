Herd Moves Up in National Ranking

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Football improved in both national polls Sunday and is now ranked 15th heading into Tuesday's second rankings release by the College Football Playoff.

The Thundering Herd (7-0 overall, 4-0 Conference USA) improved by two spots in the Associated Press poll and one in the Amway USA Today Coaches Poll.

The College Football Playoff will release its updated rankings Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Marshall will host Rice (1-2, 1-2) Saturday at noon in Joan C. Edwards Stadium in what will serve as Senior Day for the Thundering Herd. The game will be carried on ESPN+ with

and Dave Wilson on the call. The Owls were scheduled to host UTEP yesterday, but the game was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Miners' program.

A limited amount of single game tickets remain for Saturday's showdown, however, the Marshall Athletics Ticket Office has released details for its Cyber Monday Ticket Deal. The details are as follows

The family pack is available for a limited time in the sideline bleacher area! Purchase four (4) or more tickets in the sideline bleachers to get them for

Additionally, there are no additional fees on any Marshall vs. Rice tickets for a limited time!

Don't wait to purchase! This ticket deal is a Cyber Monday special and is available starting

! The family pack in the end zone is still available for $20 tickets.

of tickets are available for purchase due to the social distancing protocols put into place for the 2020 season. It is recommended you purchase tickets in advance of game day to avoid ticket lines and to secure the best seats!

a $15 per ticket discount!