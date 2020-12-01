Gov. Justice: Hospitals and hospital systems asked to update surge plans, potentially reducing certain elective procedures

During Monday’s briefing, Gov. Justice and state health experts announced that they have asked all hospitals and hospital systems across the state to reevaluate the surge plans that they originally created several months ago as part of the Governor’s West Virginia Strong – The Comeback reopening initiative, updating them to account for the recent increase in COVID-19 case numbers across West Virginia and to consider temporarily reducing the number of elective medical procedures being performed.

“Our state health experts are genuinely concerned about the possibility of our hospitals becoming overrun if things get worse,” Gov. Justice said. “Every day that we have these briefings, we are asked where we stand on hospital beds and where we stand on capacity. We’ve been in talks with the West Virginia Hospital Association and many of the state’s hospitals and we all believe that some level of reduction of elective surgeries may be needed to ensure that we will have hospital space.”

“This is accelerating all across the country and we’re starting to see the first signs of that acceleration in West Virginia,” State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said. “We are starting to see the first surge that we’ve seen in this state related to the hospitals...We will be able to maintain capacity at this moment, but what we see is perhaps the worst days are still ahead of us as everybody goes inside.

“This morning we had a call with the hospital association, our largest group of hospitals and hospital systems in the state, and what we agreed to was that, each system has their surge plans, and so we asked them to update those to where we are now – looking at surgeries that will be done over the next 45 days or so as the initial time frame – to look at not doing the kinds of surgeries that can be put off, or that aren’t urgent or emergent...and to look at prioritizing, particularly, putting off those surgeries that require an inpatient stay that would take up a hospital bed,” Dr. Marsh continued. “Each system will submit their plans for how they will do that through the hospital association, and we will then look at those plans to make sure we are all communicating and helping each other out.”