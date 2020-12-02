Virtual Herd Holiday underway

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall University invites the community to a Herd Holiday throughout the month of December. The event, which is usually hosted at Marshall University’s Memorial Student Center, will be hosted virtually via Marshall’s website this year.

The annual event features contests, performances, book readings, recipes, Marshall University Athletics challenges, Marco’s Favorite Things, a 24-day giveaway and more. The event is sponsored by Marshall’s Office of University Communications.

“This year we had to look at things a little differently making Herd Holiday a virtual event,” said Mallory Jarrell, director of branding and trademarks at Marshall. “We hope that the Marshall family can enjoy these fun activities from the comfort of their own homes to get into the holiday spirit.”

Herd Holiday is hosted via www.marshall.edu/herdholiday and is available from Tuesday, Dec. 1, until Thursday, Dec. 31.

Once on the website, users can navigate tabs, which include a holiday book reading by Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert, recipes, holiday craft tutorials, performances by local dance and musical groups, Herd Men’s Basketball activities and contests to win prizes, such as an exclusive socially-distanced holiday photography session with Marshall mascot, Marco.

Visitors can also download customizable holiday greeting cards and cast a vote in the campus gingerbread decorating contest, sponsored by the Division of Student Affairs.

For more information and to participate in this year’s virtual Herd Holiday, visit www.marshall.edu/herdholiday.