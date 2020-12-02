Williams Elected to the National League of Cities Board of Directors

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams was recently elected to another term of the National League of Cities (NLC) board of directors by NLC’s membership at the 2020 Virtual City Summit.

Williams was re-elected to a 2-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy, governance and membership activities. NLC is the largest and most representative organization for cities, their elected leaders and municipal staff, and advocates for city priorities in Washington by building strong federal-local partnerships.

“I am honored to have the support of my peers in being elected for a second term to the NLC’s board of directors,” Williams said. “The National League of Cities represents over 19,000 cities, towns, and villages across our nation. Members of my administration have received guidance from the NLC by giving us an opportunity to interact with municipal officials from communities of all sizes. We have learned how to enhance the future for the citizens of Huntington through learning best practices implemented by other municipal officials across the country. In turn, I have been given a platform to interact with our congressional delegation as well as senior level officials of the Presidential administration. This collaboration has enabled us to bring millions of dollars of federal support to our city."

As a member of the board, Williams will meet in March, June and November to guide NLC’s strategic direction. Board members are selected by a 15-member nominating committee and are confirmed by a vote from NLC’s membership at the organization’s annual business meeting.

“The National League of Cities board of directors serves a critical role in guiding our organization’s priorities and policies,” said National League of Cities (NLC) President Kathy Maness, councilmember of Lexington, South Carolina. “NLC’s board of directors is made up of a group of amazing leaders, and I look forward to working with them during an important time for the nation’s cities.”

More than 1,000 mayors, councilmembers and other delegates from nearly every state and the District of Columbia convened virtually for City Summit. Local leaders are on the frontline of the nation’s most pressing challenges and pioneering innovative solutions that move our cities, towns, and villages forward.