Huntington "Casino" Robbed at Gunpoint , Suspect at Large
At approximately 12:40 a.m. on Dec. 3, an unknown white male entered the business , located at 860 Adams Ave. Moments later, the unknown male brandished a firearm and demanded the clerk to hand over the money from the cash register. After collecting the money, the unknown male exited the store and fled west on foot in an the alley between the 900 block of Adams Avenue and Washington Avenue. If you can identify this unknown male, we ask that you call the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420. If you know his location, please contact 911 and do not approach him as he still may be armed.