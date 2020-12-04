Robbery Suspect Now in Custody

A Huntington man wanted in the armed robbery of a business on Adams Avenue was arrested Thursday evening, Dec. 3.

Members of the Huntington Police Department's Patrol and Detective bureaus took Shane Alan Endicott into custody shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the 700 block of 10th Street West. He had been identified by law enforcement as the suspect who committed an armed robbery at Pam's Casino, 860 Adams Ave., on Thursday morning. A felony warrant for first-degree robbery had been issued for his arrest. Endicott was taken to the Western Regional Jail, where he is currently waiting to be arraigned. Investigators found more evidence at the residence that linked Endicott to the robbery.