Center of Excellence for Recovery accepting applications for student leaders

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery is looking for student leaders for their Collegiate Strategic Prevention Framework Partnership for Success (C-SPF-PFS). The project seeks to enhance prevention infrastructure and build capacity among higher education institutions in Southern West Virginia. The goal is to prevent the onset and reduce the progression of alcohol, tobacco and vaping, marijuana and prescription drug misuse and its related problems.

Student leaders will help to review campus policies and data to select activities and evidence-based interventions to implement on their respective campuses. They’ll be asked to assist in developing a strategic prevention framework plan for their campus. They’ll work with student leaders from the other campuses involved in the project, will attend training and may present at conferences.

Students will be paid $12 an hour for up to 10 hours per week, per semester (fall, spring and summer). The Center of Excellence for Recovery was awarded a five-year grant for this project by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The student leaders will be building campus teams, implementing activities and delivering evidence-based practices. The hope is that students will be the boots on the ground for the initiative.

The program is looking for full-time students at any of the 10 participating institutions in the state.

Bluefield State College

BridgeValley Community & Technical College

Concord University

Marshall University

Mountwest Community and Technical College

New River Community and Technical College

Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College

West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine

West Virginia State University

West Virginia University Institute of Technology

Applications are due Jan. 8, 2021 and can be found at www.marshall.edu/coefr/c-spf-pfs/. Or, for more information, contact Heather Stalnaker at mcdonnellsta@marshall.edu.

