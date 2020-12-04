Most read
- Huntington "Casino" Robbed at Gunpoint , Suspect at Large
- Huntington St. Joe Women Take Third State Basketball Title
- Dec. 7 Special Cabell Board of Education Work Session
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- A Yule Lineup at Marquee Pullman Cinemas
- Spring Valley Scrapes By HHS 33-29 in Last Minute Thriller
- HOT DOG FESTIVAL
- Huntington Hammer Holds on to Defeat Canton
Center of Excellence for Recovery accepting applications for student leaders
Student leaders will help to review campus policies and data to select activities and evidence-based interventions to implement on their respective campuses. They’ll be asked to assist in developing a strategic prevention framework plan for their campus. They’ll work with student leaders from the other campuses involved in the project, will attend training and may present at conferences.
Students will be paid $12 an hour for up to 10 hours per week, per semester (fall, spring and summer). The Center of Excellence for Recovery was awarded a five-year grant for this project by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The student leaders will be building campus teams, implementing activities and delivering evidence-based practices. The hope is that students will be the boots on the ground for the initiative.
The program is looking for full-time students at any of the 10 participating institutions in the state.
- Bluefield State College
- BridgeValley Community & Technical College
- Concord University
- Marshall University
- Mountwest Community and Technical College
- New River Community and Technical College
- Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- West Virginia State University
- West Virginia University Institute of Technology
Applications are due Jan. 8, 2021 and can be found at www.marshall.edu/coefr/c-spf-pfs/. Or, for more information, contact Heather Stalnaker at mcdonnellsta@marshall.edu.
###