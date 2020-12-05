Dec. 7 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda

 Saturday, December 5, 2020 - 05:59

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Ceredo Town Council meeting.  Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday at the municipal building on "B" St.

I.    OPENING 

      A.  Pledge of Allegiance

  

II.   READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES

       A.  From Regular Meeting of November 2, 2020

 

III.  TREASURER’S REPORT

       A.  Account Balances

       B.  Approval of Expenditures

 

IV.    DELEGATIONS

 

V.     MAYOR'S COMMENTS

        A.  COVID-19 Update and Impact

        B.  KRT Deeds finalized

        C.  Street Light installation

 

VI.    UNFINISHED BUSINESS

 

VII.   NEW BUSINESS

         A.  EPA Notice of Violation

         B.  Route 60 entry sign proposals

         C.  Longevity Pay

         D.  Community Center Equipment Purchase

         E.  Police Dispatch procedures 

         F.   Park Light proposal

  

VIII.   OTHER REPORTS

         A.  Police Report

         B.  Stormwater Report

         C.  Maintenance Report

 

IX.     ADJOURNMENT

 

 