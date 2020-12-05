Most read
Dec. 7 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda
I. OPENING
A. Pledge of Allegiance
II. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES
A. From Regular Meeting of November 2, 2020
III. TREASURER’S REPORT
A. Account Balances
B. Approval of Expenditures
IV. DELEGATIONS
V. MAYOR'S COMMENTS
A. COVID-19 Update and Impact
B. KRT Deeds finalized
C. Street Light installation
VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. EPA Notice of Violation
B. Route 60 entry sign proposals
C. Longevity Pay
D. Community Center Equipment Purchase
E. Police Dispatch procedures
F. Park Light proposal
VIII. OTHER REPORTS
A. Police Report
B. Stormwater Report
C. Maintenance Report
IX. ADJOURNMENT