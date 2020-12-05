Most read
Cabell Designated with "Orange" Color Code
This means there is "Heightened Community Transmission" of he COVID-19 virus. All students will engage in instruction via remote or virtual learning. All employees report to their assigned work sites on a regular schedule. Grab-N-Go student meals will be distributed at the summer meal sites utilized over Thanksgiving break. Extracurricular activities will follow guidelines established by the West Virginia Department of Education and the WVSSAC.
The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) has posted the Dec. 5, 2020, Saturday Education Map that determines which counties will hold in-person and blended instruction and directs the level of extracurricular activities permitted. The map is developed with information from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and vetted by the COVID-19 Data Review Panel.
The weekly updates are posted at https://wvde.us/reentrymetrics. County plans should be reviewed for additional requirements.
Red (Substantial Community Transmission): Counties must move to remote learning. No extracurricular competitions or practices are permitted. Staff may report to their schools, as determined by the county. Essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.
Red counties include:
|Barbour
|Berkeley
|Grant
|Hancock
|Marshall
|Mason
|Mineral
|Ohio
|Wayne
|Wirt
|Wood
|Wyoming
Orange (Heightened Community Transmission): Remote learning required. Extracurricular activities are limited to conditioning only and sport-specific practicing is not permitted. Marching band is limited to outdoors only. Staff may report to their schools, as determined by the county. Essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.
Orange counties include:
|Boone
|Brooke
|Cabell
|Hampshire
|Hardy
|Jefferson
|Morgan
|Nicholas
|Pocahontas
|Preston
|Putnam
|Ritchie
|Tyler
|Upshur
|Wetzel