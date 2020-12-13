Most read
- WVDE COVID County Chart for Week Beginning Dec. 13
- Fieldhouse Coming Down
- Dec. 15 Cabell County Board of Education Meeting Agenda
- U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Texas Election Case
- Chapmanville Defeats Wayne 14-6
- Dec. 14 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
- Dec. 14 Wayne Town Council Meeting Agenda
- Wayne Celebrates State Championship
OPINION: David Stockman - The Stench of Bipartisan Cooperation on the Potomac
In the above photo Romney is speaking for a “bipartisan” group of Spenders Senators including the GOP’s Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Bill Cassidy and Dem Senators Joe Manchin, Mark Warner, Jeanne Shaheen and independent Angus King. He claimed the group was walking a prudent line between Nancy Pelosi’s $2 trillion+ demand and Leader Mitch McConnell’s latest purportedly stingy $500 billion offering:
“We’ve been very careful. This is not a $1.8 trillion stimulus bill,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R., Utah), part of the bipartisan group, said Tuesday. “This is a relief measure – half that amount.”
Wow! If that’s careful, god save us. And if this is prudent bipartisan compromise, no thanks.
Read more at LewRockwell.com.
A member of Congress from Michigan (1977-81), David Stockman served as President Ronald Reagan's Director of the Office of Management and Budget (1981-85) and is the author of four books, including The Great Deformation: The Corruption of Capitalism in America, and Peak Trump: The Undrainable Swamp and the Fantasy of MAGA.