Grab-N-Go Student Meals to be Served Weekdays During “Orange” Status
The Grab-N-Go sites are operated much like drive-throughs. Parents or guardians will not need to exit their cars in order to receive their students’ meals.
Meals are provided free of charge to all children 18 or under or students enrolled in Cabell County Schools. This includes those students participating in virtual or blended learning. These meals will include breakfast and lunch, and are available for pickup each day from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM.
Below is a complete listing of Grab-N-Go student meal sites:
A.D. Lewis Community Center
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. Huntington
Adams Landing Apartments
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
820 Virginia Ave. W. Huntington
Altizer Elementary School
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
250 Third Street, Huntington
Altizer Park
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
210 11th Street, Huntington
Antioch Baptist Church
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
523 Little Fudge Creek Rd., Ona
April Dawn Park
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
1201 Smith Street, Milton
Barboursville Middle School
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
400 Central Avenue, Barboursville
Barker’s Ridge Fire Department
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
9345 Barker’s Ridge Rd., Milton
Bloomingdale Church
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
State Route 10, Salt Rock
Blue Spruce Community
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
Malcolm Springs, Kirby Road, Milton
Cabell County Board of Education Central Office
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
2850 Fifth Avenue, Huntington
Central City Elementary School
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
2100 Washington Avenue, Huntington
Central City Plaza
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
14th Street West & Madison Avenue, Huntington
Chestnut Grove Church
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
10390 Dry Ridge Rd., Milton
Colonial Lanes
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
626 5th Street W, Huntington
Cox Landing Elementary
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
6358 Cox Lane, Lesage
Culloden Elementary School
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
2100 US Route 60, Culloden
Dale Road & Amos Street
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
Dale Road, Milton
Fairfield East Community Center
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
2711 8th Avenue, Huntington
Farmdale Church of Christ
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
6476 Farmdale Road, Barboursville
Fellowship Baptist Church
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
3661 US Route 60, Barboursville
Forest Bluff Apartments
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
7150 Beech Drive, Huntington
Founders Landing
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
2402 5th Ave W., Huntington
Frazier’s Lane
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
Frazier’s Lane, Lesage
Glenbrier Apartments
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
60 Marti Jo Drive, Huntington
Green Acres
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
7830 Ohio River Road, Lesage
Guyandotte Elementary
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
607 Fifth Avenue, Huntington
Guyan Estates Pool
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
254 Bartow Drive, Barboursville
Highlawn Elementary
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
2613 Collis Avenue, Huntington
Hite–Saunders Elementary
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
3708 Green Valley Rd, Huntington
Huntington East Middle School
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
1 Campbell Drive, Huntington
JW Community Center
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
Positive People Assoc.
1637 8th Avenue, Huntington
Marcum Terrace
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
816 St. Louis Avenue, Huntington
Martha Elementary School
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
3067 Martha Road, Barboursville
Mary Layne Estates
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
3321 Cyrus Creek, Barboursville
Milton Elementary School
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
1201 Pike Street, Milton
Milton Pre-School
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
Rt. 60, Milton WV
Ona Elementary
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
2701 Elementary Drive, Ona
Phil Cline Family YMCA
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
917 9th Street, Huntington
Rotary Gardens Apartments
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
65 Smith Drive, Huntington
Bethlehem Church
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
Raccoon Creek, Salt Rock
Salt Rock Elementary
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
5570 Madison Creek Rd., Salt Rock
Southside Elementary School
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
930 2nd St. Huntington
Spring Hill Elementary School
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
1901 Hall Ave., Huntington
Village of Barboursville Elementary
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
718 Central Ave. Barboursville
WK Elliott Center
Monday – Wednesday
12:00 – 12:30
510 Bridge Street, Huntington