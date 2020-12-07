Grab-N-Go Student Meals to be Served Weekdays During “Orange” Status

Huntington - Due to the district designated with an "Orange" color code by the West Virginia Department of Education, Cabell County Schools will use school buses to deliver student meals to the “Grab-N-Go” sites beginning December 7 and, continuing each weekday, excluding out-of-calendar days and holidays, until in-person instruction resumes.

The Grab-N-Go sites are operated much like drive-throughs. Parents or guardians will not need to exit their cars in order to receive their students’ meals.



Meals are provided free of charge to all children 18 or under or students enrolled in Cabell County Schools. This includes those students participating in virtual or blended learning. These meals will include breakfast and lunch, and are available for pickup each day from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM.

Below is a complete listing of Grab-N-Go student meal sites:



A.D. Lewis Community Center

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. Huntington



Adams Landing Apartments

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

820 Virginia Ave. W. Huntington



Altizer Elementary School

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

250 Third Street, Huntington



Altizer Park

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

210 11th Street, Huntington



Antioch Baptist Church

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

523 Little Fudge Creek Rd., Ona



April Dawn Park

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

1201 Smith Street, Milton



Barboursville Middle School

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

400 Central Avenue, Barboursville



Barker’s Ridge Fire Department

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

9345 Barker’s Ridge Rd., Milton



Bloomingdale Church

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

State Route 10, Salt Rock



Blue Spruce Community

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

Malcolm Springs, Kirby Road, Milton



Cabell County Board of Education Central Office

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

2850 Fifth Avenue, Huntington



Central City Elementary School

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

2100 Washington Avenue, Huntington



Central City Plaza

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

14th Street West & Madison Avenue, Huntington



Chestnut Grove Church

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

10390 Dry Ridge Rd., Milton



Colonial Lanes

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

626 5th Street W, Huntington



Cox Landing Elementary

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

6358 Cox Lane, Lesage



Culloden Elementary School

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

2100 US Route 60, Culloden



Dale Road & Amos Street

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

Dale Road, Milton



Fairfield East Community Center

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

2711 8th Avenue, Huntington



Farmdale Church of Christ

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

6476 Farmdale Road, Barboursville



Fellowship Baptist Church

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

3661 US Route 60, Barboursville



Forest Bluff Apartments

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

7150 Beech Drive, Huntington



Founders Landing

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

2402 5th Ave W., Huntington



Frazier’s Lane

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

Frazier’s Lane, Lesage



Glenbrier Apartments

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

60 Marti Jo Drive, Huntington



Green Acres

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

7830 Ohio River Road, Lesage



Guyandotte Elementary

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

607 Fifth Avenue, Huntington



Guyan Estates Pool

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

254 Bartow Drive, Barboursville



Highlawn Elementary

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

2613 Collis Avenue, Huntington



Hite–Saunders Elementary

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

3708 Green Valley Rd, Huntington



Huntington East Middle School

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

1 Campbell Drive, Huntington



JW Community Center

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

Positive People Assoc.

1637 8th Avenue, Huntington



Marcum Terrace

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

816 St. Louis Avenue, Huntington



Martha Elementary School

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

3067 Martha Road, Barboursville



Mary Layne Estates

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

3321 Cyrus Creek, Barboursville



Milton Elementary School

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

1201 Pike Street, Milton



Milton Pre-School

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

Rt. 60, Milton WV



Ona Elementary

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

2701 Elementary Drive, Ona



Phil Cline Family YMCA

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

917 9th Street, Huntington



Rotary Gardens Apartments

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

65 Smith Drive, Huntington



Bethlehem Church

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

Raccoon Creek, Salt Rock



Salt Rock Elementary

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

5570 Madison Creek Rd., Salt Rock



Southside Elementary School

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

930 2nd St. Huntington



Spring Hill Elementary School

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

1901 Hall Ave., Huntington



Village of Barboursville Elementary

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

718 Central Ave. Barboursville



WK Elliott Center

Monday – Wednesday

12:00 – 12:30

510 Bridge Street, Huntington