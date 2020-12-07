Motorsports Organization Picks W. Va. as Location for 2021 Event

Williamson - State Senator Mark Maynard (R-6th) and Wes Wilson, executive director of the Tug Valley Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, met with Steve Strupp of the East Coast Timing Association to discuss Mingo County possibly hosting a dual motorsports event in the Summer.

“It would be a one-of-a-kind combined event featuring both a tarmac rally race on closed public roads and a ½ mile trap speed competition,” Strupp said in a press release issued by Maynard’s office. “This area is a fantastic location to host such an event”.

Both types of motorsport are ideally suited for spectators to enjoy. Cars are typically separated by 30 seconds while racing to provide maximum safety.

Similar car enthusiast events attract competitors and crews from all over North America. Combined with event volunteers, management and spectators, both tarmac rally and speed trap competitions have the potential to bring a large economic impact and awareness to the local host region.

As well as the meeting, Strupp and a group of West Virginia driving enthusiasts sampled some of the area roadways.

“Mingo County roads are excellent for the adrenaline rush speeds and technical driving that few events can offer” said driver Michael Brewer.

The next step is to present the proposal to the Mingo County Commission and the Department of Highways. Upon approval, the event, slated for July 3-4, will begin its final details.

