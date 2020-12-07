Grab-N-Go Student Meals to be Served Weekdays During “Orange” Status

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, December 7, 2020 - 17:38 Updated 45 min ago

Now that the district has been designated with an "Orange" color code by the West Virginia Department of Education, Cabell County Schools will utilize school buses to deliver student meals to the “Grab-N-Go” sites listed below beginning Monday, December 7 and continuing each weekday, excluding out-of-calendar days and holidays, until in-person instruction resumes.

 These meals will include breakfast and lunch and will be available for pickup each day from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM.

The Grab-N-Go sites are operated much like drive-throughs. Parents or guardians will not need to exit their cars in order to receive their students’ meals.

Meals are provided free of charge to all children 18 or under or students enrolled in Cabell County Schools. This includes those students participating in virtual or blended learning.

 

Below is a complete listing of Grab-N-Go student meal sites:

A.D. Lewis Community Center            
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. Huntington

Adams Landing Apartments            
Monday – Wednesday         
12:00 – 12:30    
820 Virginia Ave. W. Huntington

Altizer Elementary School                
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30    
250 Third Street, Huntington

Altizer Park                        
Monday – Wednesday         
12:00 – 12:30
210 11th Street, Huntington

Antioch Baptist Church                
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
523 Little Fudge Creek Rd., Ona

April Dawn Park                    
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
1201 Smith Street, Milton

Barboursville Middle School            
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
400 Central Avenue, Barboursville

Barker’s Ridge Fire Department            
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30    
9345 Barker’s Ridge Rd., Milton

Bloomingdale Church                
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
State Route 10, Salt Rock

Blue Spruce Community                
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
Malcolm Springs, Kirby Road, Milton

Cabell County Board of Education Central Office        
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
2850 Fifth Avenue, Huntington

Central City Elementary School            
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
2100 Washington Avenue, Huntington

Central City Plaza                    
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
14th Street West & Madison Avenue, Huntington

Chestnut Grove Church                
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
10390 Dry Ridge Rd., Milton

Colonial Lanes                    
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
626 5th Street W, Huntington    

Cox Landing Elementary                
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
6358 Cox Lane, Lesage

Culloden Elementary School            
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30    
2100 US Route 60, Culloden

Dale Road & Amos Street                
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
Dale Road, Milton

Fairfield East Community Center            
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
2711 8th Avenue, Huntington

Farmdale Church of Christ                
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
6476 Farmdale Road, Barboursville

Fellowship Baptist Church                
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
3661 US Route 60, Barboursville

Forest Bluff Apartments                
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30    
7150 Beech Drive, Huntington

Founders Landing                     
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
2402 5th Ave W., Huntington

Frazier’s Lane                    
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
Frazier’s Lane, Lesage

Glenbrier Apartments                
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
60 Marti Jo Drive, Huntington

Green Acres                        
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30        
7830 Ohio River Road, Lesage
    
Guyandotte Elementary                
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
607 Fifth Avenue, Huntington    

Guyan Estates Pool                    
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
254 Bartow Drive, Barboursville

Highlawn Elementary                
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
2613 Collis Avenue, Huntington

Hite–Saunders Elementary            
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
3708 Green Valley Rd, Huntington

Huntington East Middle School            
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
1 Campbell Drive, Huntington

JW Community Center                 
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
Positive People Assoc.
1637 8th Avenue, Huntington
 
Marcum Terrace                    
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
816 St. Louis Avenue, Huntington

Martha Elementary School                
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
3067 Martha Road, Barboursville

Mary Layne Estates                    
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
3321 Cyrus Creek, Barboursville

Milton Elementary School                
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
1201 Pike Street, Milton    

Milton Pre-School                    
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
Rt. 60, Milton WV

Ona Elementary                     
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
2701 Elementary Drive, Ona    

Phil Cline Family YMCA                
Monday – Wednesday         
12:00 – 12:30
917 9th Street, Huntington
 
Rotary Gardens Apartments            
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30    
65 Smith Drive, Huntington

Bethlehem Church                    
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
Raccoon Creek, Salt Rock

Salt Rock Elementary                
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30    
5570 Madison Creek Rd., Salt Rock

Southside Elementary School            
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30    
930 2nd St. Huntington
        
Spring Hill Elementary School            
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30    
1901 Hall Ave., Huntington         

Village of Barboursville Elementary        
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
718 Central Ave. Barboursville
    
WK Elliott Center                    
Monday – Wednesday        
12:00 – 12:30
510 Bridge Street, Huntington                    

 

For more information about the Cabell County Schools Food Program, please call (304) 528-5048 or (304) 528-5249.

 

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.


Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) MAIL: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410.

(2) FAX: (202) 690-7442; or

(3) EMAIL: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
 G –30