MURC announces 2021 summer research awards

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Research Corporation has announced the winners of its summer 2021 John Marshall Scholars Award program.

The nine awardees will receive a $6,500 stipend to pursue their research projects over the summer term. Since its inception, the John Marshall Scholars program has supported the creative discovery and research work faculty members from the College of Science, College of Business, College of Liberal Arts, College of Arts and Media, College of Engineering and Computer Sciences and the library.

Summer 2021 awardees are:

Bumgarner, Tijah (CAM) – Picture Proof

Diener, Laura Michele (COLA) -- A World Perilous and Beautiful: A Life of Sigrid Undset

James, Elizabeth (Library) -- Using Metadata as Data for Reparative Archival Description: A Case Study

Konz, Suzanne (COHP) – An Investigation into the Behaviors and Attitudes of Athletic Trainers Towards Sports Betting

Na, Sukjoon (CECS) – Plane-strain Fracture Resistance of 3D Printed Recycled HDPE/Nanoclay Composites

Otunuga, Michael (COS) – Estimating the time-dependent transmission, recover, temporary immune rates and reproduction number for the Covid-19 virus using a stochastic SEIRS epidemic model with vital dynamics

Peckham, Rachael (COLA) -- The Aviatrix: Flights of Prose

Perkins, Wendy (COS) -- Victim Participation in the Prosecution of Intimate Partner Violence and Sexual Assault Offenses in Cabell County WV

Schoberlein, Stefan (COLA) – Writing the Brain: Cerebral imaginaries of the Transatlantic Sphere

Proposals are being accepted for Fall 2021 and winners will be announced in the spring. The request for proposals can be found at marshall.edu/murc and then by clicking on John Marshall University Scholar Awards on the right side of the page. The site also includes more information about the research awards and upcoming proposal