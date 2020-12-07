Most read
Attorney General Morrisey Issues Statement Regarding Recent COVID Diagnosis
Monday, December 7, 2020 - 18:00 Updated 25 min ago by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
“Fellow West Virginians, last week I was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. I am currently quarantining at home, where I am receiving breathing and medical treatments.
“I am feeling better today, and as such I am busy working from home. Make no mistake about it, this can be a nasty virus, especially for those who are elderly or may be immunocompromised.
“Keep the faith West Virginia. As your attorney general, I’m excited to continue fighting to protect our jobs, to keep our people safe and to uphold our constitutional rights. I hope to be back in the office in the very near future.”