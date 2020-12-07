BREAKING ... Known for Breaking the Sound Barrier, Chuck Yeager Has Passed

 Monday, December 7, 2020 - 23:47 Updated 3 hours ago
Charles "Chuck" Yeager, 97, the first pilot to break the sound barrier, passed away Dec. 7. Yeager who once flew under a Charleston bridge.

Born in Lincoln County, Symbols of Yeager’s fame are all over southern West Virginia. The gateway airport in Charleston bears his name, and his bust greets visitors in the terminal. A generous academic scholarship at Marshall University is named for Yeager. He was one of the daring test pilots from NASA's early days featured in the 1983 film, "The Right Stuff."

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., released the following statement:

“General Chuck Yeager was an American hero. West Virginia’s native son was larger than life and an inspiration for generations of Americans. He bravely served our nation as a pilot for more than 30 years in the U.S. Air Force during World War II and Vietnam. When he became the first pilot to break the sound barrier he challenged each of us to test the limits of what’s possible. I am grateful to have gotten to know this legendary West Virginian and to call him my dear friend.”