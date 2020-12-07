BREAKING ... Known for Breaking the Sound Barrier, Chuck Yeager Has Passed

Charles "Chuck" Yeager, 97, the first pilot to break the sound barrier, passed away Dec. 7. Yeager who once flew under a Charleston bridge.

Born in Lincoln County, Symbols of Yeager’s fame are all over southern West Virginia. The gateway airport in Charleston bears his name, and his bust greets visitors in the terminal. A generous academic scholarship at Marshall University is named for Yeager. He was one of the daring test pilots from NASA's early days featured in the 1983 film, "The Right Stuff."