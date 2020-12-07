Most read
BREAKING ... Known for Breaking the Sound Barrier, Chuck Yeager Has Passed
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., released the following statement:
“General Chuck Yeager was an American hero. West Virginia’s native son was larger than life and an inspiration for generations of Americans. He bravely served our nation as a pilot for more than 30 years in the U.S. Air Force during World War II and Vietnam. When he became the first pilot to break the sound barrier he challenged each of us to test the limits of what’s possible. I am grateful to have gotten to know this legendary West Virginian and to call him my dear friend.”