Survey Reveals Increased Family Streaming Habits During COVID-19

Lockdown measures have changed family life for millions of households, resulting in much more screen time for kids. A recent research report reveals how video streaming has changed for families since the start of COVID-19.

Kidoodle.TV®, spearheaded the project through Wakefield Research to help uncover children's recent video streaming habits.

The research consisted of an online survey of 1,000 nationally representative U.S. parents with children ranging from 18 months to 12 years old. A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), owner of the kid-focused streaming service

The Wakefield research project began pre-pandemic when researchers found that parents were already overwhelmed by recommendations for using screen time in the home. Recent research conducted during the pandemic indicates that parents are now co-viewing content with their kids more than half of the time.

Latest Highlights:

52 percent of parents are now co-viewing content with kids, compared to 38 percent of parents pre-COVID.

An impressive 72 percent of parents say they've co-watched more video content with their children, including 41 percent who have co-watched more than ever.

A whopping 80 percent of parents who work from home are co-watching more, suggesting they're not just turning on the TV to distract their kids but rather engaging with the content together.

Nearly 4 in 5 parents (79 percent) say their youngest child most often watches in a common room, such as a living room, with others nearby instead of alone in a bedroom (21 percent).

Only 36 percent of parents say their kids watch the unfiltered YouTube platform, a 7-point drop from February, potentially representing that parents are looking for more kid-friendly alternatives.

It appears that the number of hours spent streaming on a device increased when children were forced to stay home due to the pandemic. The research also indicates that parents look to stream educational and entertaining content for their kids while they work from home. Since screen time for kids is inevitable especially during these uncertain times, Kidoodle.TV is committed to Safe Streaming™ and to offering the types of content families are looking for and enjoy.

"We are proud to offer families a COPPA compliant streaming service that includes a full suite of parental controls with over 25,000 episodes of content all vetted by real people," explains APMC's President and Chief Product Officer, Neil Gruninger.

With no adult content and robust controls for parents, Kidoodle.TV is a trusted source for parents with its commitment to providing carefully selected content on Kidoodle.TV. As a family-focused company, every show is hand-picked, ensuring all content represents the very best in education-based and entertaining stories.

The survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. parents of kids aged 18 months to 12 years old between February 4 and 11, 2020 using an email invitation and an online survey. A follow-up survey was conducted by Wakefield Research using the same criteria and methodology between October 16 and 22, 2020.