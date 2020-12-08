MURC announces spring 2021 Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Awards

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Research Corporation has announced the winners of the spring 2021 Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Scholar Award program.

The 14 awardees will receive a $750 stipend, and up to $1,000 for travel and materials for one semester. In addition, $750 is provided for the participating faculty mentor for travel. The program is open to students in the College of Science, College of Business, College of Liberal Arts, College of Arts and Media, College of Engineering and Computer Sciences and the Honors College.

Spring 2021 awardees are:

Bailey, Austin (COLA) – Nelson Bond Virtual Exhibit

Benamar, Abir (COLA) – COVID-19, Social Isolation and Academic Performance

Bryant, Haylie (COHP) -- Emotion Regulation in Individuals with TBI

Coleman, Kayleigh (COHP) – Language and Communication in Children from Appalachia

Craycraft, Lauren (COHP) – Methamphetamines and the Effects on the Heart

Dillon, Eric (Honors College) – Evaluating Gender Bias on RateMyProfessor Ratings: A Digital Humanities Approach

Johnson, Khyla (COS) – Effects of Prescribed Fire on the Understory of Eastern Oak Forests

Klemstine, Cole (CECS) -- Investigation of the Functional Properties of Triply Periodic Minimal Surface (TPMS) Bone Scaffolds, Fabricated Using Pneumatic Micro Extrusion (PME) Additive Manufacturing Process

Krznaric, Joel (COB) – The Effect of WV’s Constitutional Carry on Violent Crimes in the State

Madison, Morgan (CECS) -- Removal of Amoxicillin from Water Using Membrane Filters Fabricated with Gold Nanoparticles

Morrone, Johnathan (COB) – Selling in the Digital Era: The Power of Artificial Intelligence

Pinson, Zane (CAM) – Jewels in the City

Spence, Justice (CAM) – Rural Reporting: Appalachia’s Post Corona Virus Economic Fallout

Vaught, Ryan (COS) – Understanding Biomarker Expression in Association with Graded Recoil Analysis Following Shooting

Proposals are now being accepted for summer 2021 and winners will be announced in the spring. The request for proposals can be found at marshall.edu/murc and then by clicking on Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Awards on the right side of the page. The MURC site also has further information on the research awards and upcoming requests for proposals.