High school seniors who apply for Promise Scholarship and complete the FAFSA eligible for prizes through new statewide contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Thanks to an initiative by The Education Alliance, in collaboration with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, current high school seniors who fill out a Promise Scholarship application and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will be enrolled in a contest, “ Cool Cash for College ,” launching today.





Seniors who complete both of these

steps by March 1, 2021 will be entered into drawings for prizes that include Apple AirPods, wireless

printers, mini refrigerators, and gift cards.

“We know our seniors are grappling every day with uncertainties around attending school in person, keeping up good grades in a virtual environment, and staying healthy and safe,”said Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Higher Education Chancellor. “This is a lot to deal with, but we have to encourage our young people to not lose sight of their futures. Now is the time to complete the FAFSA, fill out the Promise Scholarship application, and plan for what’s next. We thank The Education Alliance for making this contest possible, and for working so closely with us and the West Virginia Department of Education to help our students to stay on track for college.”

At this time last year, more than 7,200 high school seniors had filled out Promise applications; currently, more than 2,700 seniors have completed the application – a difference of more than 4,500. More than 5,300 seniors had completed the FAFSA at this time last year, compared to just over 3,600 today.“The dramatic decrease in student applications could have terrible repercussions for our most vulnerable students and cause them to miss out on valuable financial aid for college next fall,” saidAmelia Courts, President/CEO of The Education Alliance. “To combat this, today The Education Alliance is proud to launch the ‘Cool Cash for College Contest’ to motivate and excite high school seniors to apply for Promise, fill out the FAFSA, and be eligible to receive these exciting prizes. This is a ‘must-win’ situation, and it will take all of us working together to help our students succeed.”Drawings among seniors who have completed the Promise application and FAFSA will take place on December 17, January 12, February 16, and March 2. The Promise Scholarship application is due by March 1, and students have until August 31 to earn qualifying ACT or SAT test scores.Since August 2019, The Education Alliance has been partnering with the National College Attainment Network (NCAN) to build a West Virginia Statewide College Access Network (WVSCAN). This group includes stakeholders from across the state in K12, higher education, and public and private

organizations partnering to significantly increase the number of West Virginians who obtain training and

education

beyond high school, particularly those who otherwise who lack equitable access.

For more information about the contest, visit

http://educationalliance.org/contest/

.

The FAFSA is free an

d available through the U.S. Department of Education at

fafsa.gov

. The Promise

Scholarship application is available at

cfwv.com/promise

.

For assistance with applications, students and families are encouraged to call the state’s financial aid

hotline at 877

-987

-7664. Students are also encouraged to sign up for West Virginia’s text

-message

college counseling program, “Txt 4 Success,” by visiting

http://www.cfwvconnect.com/txt

-4-success/

.

###

About The Education Alliance

Founded in July 1983 as the first statewide public education fund in the nation, The Education Alliance is

a private

-sector initiative to help businesses understand the importance of financially and resourcefully

supporting the state’s public schools and t

o give business a voice in public education that advances

policies and practices to continually improve public school student achievement in West Virginia.

About the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission

Together with public higher education i

nstitutions and the state’s

Community and Technical College

System, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission is working to arm 60 percent of the

Mountain State’s workforce with a formal credential beyond high school by 2030 —

nearly doubling th

e

percentage of working

-age West Virginians with a postsecondary education over the next decade.