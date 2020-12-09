Most read
House Democrats Elect Doug Skaff, Jr. Minority Leader
“I am humbled and honored to be chosen for this post by my colleagues in the House of Delegates,” Delegate Skaff stated. “The Democratic Caucus is focused on putting West Virginians first,” Leader Skaff said, “and I am eager to get to work with a great team of legislators to promote West Virginia values.”
Delegate Skaff is preceded by Minority Leader Tim Miley, who did not seek re-election. Skaff was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2008. Representing the 35th District in Kanawha County, Skaff lives in South Charleston with his wife and three sons.
“I look forward to working with newly elected Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, the Senate Democrats and our colleagues across the aisle to make West Virginia a better place to live, work and raise a family.”