Huntington City Council Meets Monday Dec. 7

In the interest of public health and safety, Huntington City Council meetings will be closed to the public. However, in accordance with West Virginia open meetings laws, the meeting will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable, streamed live on the City of Huntington's website at http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/public-meetings/ and broadcast live on the City of Huntington, WV Facebook page. Members of the public who would like to submit appropriate comments in advance for any agenda item or for the good and welfare portion of the meeting are welcome to do so by emailing City Clerk Barbara Miller at millerb@huntingtonwv.gov or Assistant City Clerk Lisa Adkins at adkinsl@huntingtonwv.gov. The deadline to submit comments will be noon on the day of the meeting, and please be sure to include your name and address in the email.

A G E N D A

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

December 14, 2020

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-40 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 1739 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING THE OFFICIAL BUILDING CODE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-41: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLES 1315, 1317, 1320, 1333, AND 1334 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-42: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLES 1321, 1323, AND 1325 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles Shaw

8. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #020-O-43: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON CREATING AND ENACTING A NEW ARTICLE AS ARTICLE 188 ESTABLISHING THE HUNTINGTON BUILDING COMMISSION

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

9. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-44 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF TWO PREVIOUSLY RESERVED UTILITY EASEMENTS FROM THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Sponsored by: Councilman Ted Kluemper

10. Resolution re: #2020-R-78- A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR AND ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF A 2020-2021 LAND AND WATER CONSERVATION FUND (LWCF) GRANT FOR THE 14TH STREET WEST GAZEBO PARK IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

11. Resolution re: #2020-R-80 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON FIRE DEPARTMENT WITH TURNOUT GEAR

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

12. Resolution re: #2020-R-83 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH FIREARMS ACCESSORIES

Sponsored by: Councilman Ted Kluemper

13. Resolution re: #2020-R-86 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AND THE MAYOR SUPPORTING CABELL-HUNTINGTON HEALTH DEPARTMENT’S SEVERANCE OF SERVICE LEVEL AGREEMENT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF PERSONNEL

Sponsored by: pending committee approval

14. Resolution re: #2020-R-87 – A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #4 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2020-20214 GENERAL BUDGET FUND

Sponsored by: pending committee approval

15. Resolution re: #2020-R-88 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON FIRE DEPARTMENT WITH VARIOUS COVID-19 EQUIPMENT

Sponsored by: pending committee approval

16. Good & Welfare

17. Adjournment