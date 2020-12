WV MARQUEE CINEMA TIMES BEGINNING FRIDAY DEC. 12

The following are showtimes for WV's Marquee Cinema locations. Due to Cinema Safe procedures and the on-going pandemic, please check DAILY for the times for the film you choose to view. Times are altered based on day of the week.

Beckley, WV

Marquee Galleria 14

Wild Mountain Thyme (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Sun: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 6:00



All My Life (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



Half Brothers (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



The Last Vermeer (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 6:20 PM



Freaky (R) Reserved

Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:20



Let Him Go (R) Reserved

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Come Play (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:25, 6:25, 9:25

Sat: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25

Sun: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25

Mon - Thu: 3:25, 6:25



The War with Grandpa (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:15



Wonder Woman (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:45, 8:00

Sat: 1:30, 4:45, 8:00

Sun: 1:30, 4:45

Mon - Thu: 4:45 PM



Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30



National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:20, 9:10

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 9:10

Sun: 12:20, 3:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20 PM

Triadelphia, WV

All My Life (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Tue: 7:30 PM



Half Brothers (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:10

Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:10

Sun: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35

Tue: 8:15 PM



The Croods: A New Age (PG)

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue: 6:45 PM



Buddy Games (R)

Fri: 4:30, 7:30, 9:50

Sat: 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 9:50

Sun: 1:30, 4:30, 7:30

Tue: 8:20 PM



The Last Vermeer (R)

Fri - Sun: 6:00 PM



Freaky (R)

Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20

Tue: 7:10 PM



Let Him Go (R)

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Tue: 7:30 PM



Come Play (PG-13)

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Tue: 6:50 PM



The War with Grandpa (PG)

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Tue: 7:00 PM



Wonder Woman (PG-13)

Fri: 4:45, 8:00

Sat: 1:30, 4:45, 8:00

Sun: 1:30, 4:45

Tue: 7:05 PM



The Polar Express (G) FBC20

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:50

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:50

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Tue: 6:35 PM



Elf (PG)

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Tue: 7:45 PM



Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) (PG)

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Tue: 8:00 PM



National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13)

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Tue: 7:50 PM



White Christmas (NR) FBC20

Fri: 3:00, 9:00

Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 9:00

Sun: 12:00, 3:00

Tue: 6:40 PM

Welch, WV

The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri & Sat: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 6:50



Elf (PG) Language; Rude Humor

Fri & Sat: 3:40, 6:45, 9:10

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:45



National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Language; Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri & Sat: 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Summersville, WV

The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri & Sat: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



Freaky (R) Language; Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri & Sat: 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 7:20 PM



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri & Sat: 3:15 PM

Sun: 12:15, 3:15



Elf (PG) Language; Rude Humor

Fri & Sat: 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Language; Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri & Sat: 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Huntington, WV

All My Life (PG-13) Language; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



Half Brothers (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



Buddy Games (R) Adult Situations; Brief Violence; Crude & Sexual Humor; Drug Use; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Sexual Content

Fri: 4:30, 7:35, 9:50

Sat: 1:25, 4:30, 7:35, 9:50

Sun: 1:25, 4:30, 7:35

Mon - Thu: 4:30, 7:35



The Last Vermeer (R) Language; Nudity; Violence

Fri & Sat: 8:55 PM



Come Away (PG) Disturbing Images; Fantasy Action/Violence; Some Thematic Material; Some Violence

Fri: 3:20, 5:50

Sat & Sun: 12:05, 3:20, 5:50

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 5:50



Freaky (R) Language; Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:45

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:45

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:20



Let Him Go (R) Violence

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Come Play (PG-13) Frightening Images; Language; Terror

Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:15

Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:15

Sun: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35

Mon - Thu: 3:35, 6:35



Honest Thief (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:55

Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:55

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 4:15, 7:15



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:15



Wonder Woman (PG-13) Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri: 4:45, 8:00

Sat: 1:30, 4:45, 8:00

Sun: 1:30, 4:45

Mon - Thu: 4:45 PM



Elf (PG) Language; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) (PG) Brief Mild Language; Crude Comments; Mild Violence; Some Scary Moments; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30



National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Language; Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:05, 6:05, 8:35

Sat: 12:00, 3:05, 6:05, 8:35

Sun: 12:00, 3:05, 6:05

Mon - Thu: 3:05, 6:05



White Christmas (NR) Alcohol Use; Brief Mild Language; FBC20; Smoking

Fri: 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Sun: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 6:00

Charleston, WV

All My Life (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



Half Brothers (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 6:35, 7:10, 9:10, 9:40

Sat: 12:35, 1:10, 4:10, 6:35, 7:10, 9:10, 9:40

Sun: 12:35, 1:10, 4:10, 6:35, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 6:35, 7:10



The Croods: A New Age (PG) MXC; Reserved

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 8:50

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 8:50

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20



The Last Vermeer (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 9:20 PM



Freaky (R) Reserved

Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:20



The War with Grandpa (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 3:45 PM



Wonder Woman (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:45, 8:00

Sat: 1:30, 4:45, 8:00

Sun: 1:30, 4:45

Mon - Thu: 4:45 PM



Elf (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30



White Christmas (NR) FBC20; Reserved

Fri: 3:00, 6:00

Sat & Sun: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 6:00

Wytheville, VA

Half Brothers (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue: 7:10 PM



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue: 6:50 PM



Let Him Go (R) Violence

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Tue: 7:00 PM



Honest Thief (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence

Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20

Tue: 7:20 PM



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Tue: 6:30 PM



Wonder Woman (PG-13) Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri: 4:45, 8:00

Sat: 1:30, 4:45, 8:00

Sun: 1:30, 4:45

Tue: 6:30 PM



Elf (PG) Language; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Language; Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:35

Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:35

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Tue: 6:45 PM