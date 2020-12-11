COLUMN: Marcel Gemme - New Year Brings New Risk

As the New Year approaches, many are beginning to look back at the toll of COVID-19 in 2020. More than 14.9 million confirmed cases have been reported in the US since the pandemic began, and more than 283,000 people have died. Many of these are seniors, the highest risk age group.

Sadly, shocking statistics like these haven’t prevented the worsening of the spread, as Americans continue to celebrate major holidays like Thanksgiving with large gatherings and traveling.

As the US nears an average of 200,000 Covid-19 cases a day, experts say that behavior and cold weather are behind the current surge gripping American communities. Behavior includes things like multi-household meals and activities that are now being mainly done indoors, given the climate in most states this time of year. And things are getting worse. Recent spikes in cases were speculated to be the product of Thanksgiving, but Dr. Anthony Fauci disagrees. He believes we have yet to see the real fallout from Thanksgiving, where many Americans disregarded recommendations from health experts. The CDC has several websites available educating people about Holidays and travel risks, advising them to stay home and limit contact. But airlines on the brink of financial ruin weren’t going to turn down ticket sales unless mandated, and they were not. Millions traveled, potentially spreading the virus to unprecedented levels that simply haven’t shown up yet.

Holidays are difficult to “police” since people feel very strongly about their celebration for traditional, religious, and many other reasons. But many are still trying to dampen the effect of this virus despite unwilling participation from the masses. Airbnb recently announced its New Year’s Eve plan to protect public health. They are utilizing their platform and software to flag “suspicious” reservations deny them if they feel the guest may be planning an unauthorized party. These reservations will mainly be last-minute one or two-night bookings for guests who don’t have an established history of positive reviews on Airbnb. This is at the discretion of the company, which will legally pursue anyone who hosts an unauthorized party at one of their properties. Even major cities are joining in the effort. New York City will still have its annual ball-drop event, but it won’t be open to the public. Instead, it will be broadcast virtually. Police will be blocking Time Square when the New Year rings in.

With so many trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19, how is it still prevailing?

Well, people are still spreading it. Enough isn’t being done to educate people. But we don’t need more handwashing instructions. We must come to grips with the fact that this virus is real. We cannot wait until it infects us or someone we love to start taking it seriously.

As the New Year approaches, we must seriously assess what we did right and what we did wrong in 2020. This New Year comes with new risk. It’s time for a real resolution.

Marcel Gemme has dedicated his life to helping others find help. He focuses his attention on assisting individuals in finding long-term Senior Care. He does this through his journalism, community outreach, and his website, ECDOL.org. Excellent Care, Decency, and Optimal Living are what he aims to bring to individuals looking for care options for themselves or their aging loved ones.