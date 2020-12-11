BREAKING ... US Supreme Court Declines to hear Texas Election Case

 Friday, December 11, 2020 - 22:45 Updated 41 min ago
The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a petition from Texas that sought to overturn the results of the Presidential election. The Court's order follows:

 

ORDER IN PENDING CASE
155, ORIG. TEXAS V. PENNSYLVANIA, ET AL.

The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of
complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.

Statement of Justice Alito, with whom Justice Thomas joins:


In my view, we do not have discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction. See Arizona v. California, 589 U. S. ___ (Feb. 24, 2020) (Thomas, J., dissenting). I would therefore grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, and I express no view on any other issue.