BREAKING ... US Supreme Court Declines to hear Texas Election Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a petition from Texas that sought to overturn the results of the Presidential election. The Court's order follows:

ORDER IN PENDING CASE

155, ORIG. TEXAS V. PENNSYLVANIA, ET AL.

The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of

complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.