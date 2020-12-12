First Stage to ‘Showcase’ Broadway, Christmas Favs at Drive-In Concert Dec. 18-19

“Showcase 2020,” will be staged live at the Lewis Memorial Baptist Church parking lot on 5835 West Pea Ridge Rd. at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19. The event will present more than a dozen First Stage Theatre performers live in concert, singing songs ranging from Broadway hits to Christmas classics.

The concert is a fundraiser for the children's theatre, which has been shut down since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Based in Huntington, the First Stage Theatre Company is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing an educational, developmental experience for young people through the performing arts. Founded in 1990, the organization produces stage shows starring young performers. There is no charge for a student to take part in a First Stage production.



“Showcase 2020” is the first production in First Stage’s 31st season.

To provide a safe environment due to COVID, those attending the show will stay in their car and hear the performance over their car radio.

