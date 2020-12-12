Most read
- Fieldhouse Coming Down
- Dec. 15 Cabell County Board of Education Meeting Agenda
- Dec. 14 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
- Chapmanville Defeats Wayne 14-6
- U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Texas Election Case
- First Lady Cathy Justice Provides Overview of Christmas Trees at Capitol Complex; Announces Winners of Student Ornament Competition
- Cabell BoE Approves $87M Bond Sale
- Wayne Celebrates State Championship
New Statewide COVID County Chart
h and Human Resources (DHHR). Based on a five-color system – green, yellow, gold, orange and red – each county is assigned a color based on the prevalence of COVID-19 within their borders. The map is updated each Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and determines instructional options and the level of athletic and extracurricular activities that are permitted for each county for the whole week. The exception is if a county turns red during the course of the week. That change would be made immediately because remote learning would begin the next school day and athletic and extracurricular activities would be suspended immediately.