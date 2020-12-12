New Statewide COVID County Chart

West Virginia’s School Alert System: Saturday Education Map is guided by metrics developed by the West Virginia Department of Healt

h and Human Resources (DHHR). Based on a five-color system – green, yellow, gold, orange and red – each county is assigned a color based on the prevalence of COVID-19 within their borders. The map is updated each Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and determines instructional options and the level of athletic and extracurricular activities that are permitted for each county for the whole week. The exception is if a county turns red during the course of the week. That change would be made immediately because remote learning would begin the next school day and athletic and extracurricular activities would be suspended immediately.