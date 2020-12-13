Huntington Man, Two Others Appear in Federal Court on Gun Charges

Anthony Tevan Tyner, 23, of Huntington, pled guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. On August 29, 2019, ATF was conducting an investigation into the purchases of multiple firearms that led to a Huntington address where Tyner lived. While speaking with law enforcement, Tyner admitted to being a daily user of marijuana. Tyner also admitted that in a nearby vehicle he had in his possession a loaded I.O. Inc. model 10-15, multi-caliber rifle. Tyner faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced on March 8, 2021. The ATF and the Barboursville Police Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe is handling the prosecution.

Adam Michael Miller, 28, of Parkersburg, was sentenced to 63 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Miller previously admitted that he was driving a white Honda Pilot on October 28, 2019, when the vehicle was stopped by an officer with the Parkersburg Police Department in the 900 block of Williams Street in Parkersburg. Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded Smith and Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol along with a digital scale, small empty plastic bags consistent with drug distribution, and quantities of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms. Several .40 caliber bullets were also found on Miller’s person. The firearm had previously been reported stolen through the Parkersburg Police Department. Miller was not legally permitted to possess a firearm due to his previous conviction for the felony offense of burglary on December 6, 2017, in the Circuit Court of Calhoun County, West Virginia. Miller’s prior burglary conviction was related to his role in the kidnapping and torture of Joshua Darwin Shrader of Parkersburg in July 2016. He was sentenced to imprisonment in that case for an indeterminate sentence of not less than one nor more than fifteen years. He was later released upon parole supervision and was still on parole when this offense occurred. In addition to the burglary conviction, Miller has a history of violent and concerning behavior including 11 battery convictions, four convictions for violation of a protective order, as well as convictions for reporting a false emergency, obstructing an officer, destruction of property, and intimidation of a witness. The victims of his battery convictions include his mother, his fiancé, a mall security guard, the mother of one of his children, a corrections officer, and his younger brother. The Parkersburg Police Department conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe handled the prosecution.

Jeremy Vance, of Logan, was sentenced to 37 months in prison for being a felon in possession of firearms. Vance previously pled guilty and admitted that on August 15, 2019, he was carrying four long guns while riding a bicycle in West Logan. When stopped by the West Virginia State Police, Vance admitted that he knew he should not have had the guns. Vance was previously convicted of breaking and entering in Logan County Circuit Court in 2011. Vance has a lengthy criminal history and committed this offense while on state probation for other crimes. Vance also admitted to State Police that he had planned to take the four long guns to a local flea market to sell them for money to buy drugs. The guns included two Mossberg 12 gauge shotguns, one Marlin .22 caliber rifle, and one Marlin 12 gauge shotgun. The West Virginia State Police conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Kristin Scott handled the prosecution.

These cases are part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities. For more information about Project Guardian, please see: https://www.justice.gov/projectguardian.



