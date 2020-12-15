Woelfel Appointed Minority Whip

CHARLESTON —Sen. Mike Woelfel (D-Cabell) has been appointed to serve as Whip for the Democratic Caucus of the West Virginia Senate, Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier) announced Monday.

Woelfel was elected to the Senate in 2014. He represents the Fifth District, which contains all of Cabell and a portion of Wayne County. Woelfel is an attorney at Woelfel & Woelfel, practicing law with his son.

“I am excited about this path forward for our caucus,” Woelfel said in a press release. “We have a lot of work in front of us, but with Leader Baldwin at the helm, I think we can work effectively with the majority on important issues for our constituents. I am pleasedto be part of caucus leadership.”

The Democrats hold eleven of the Senate’s 34 seats in the upcoming Legislative Session, which begins February 10.