Mountain Stage to Commemorate Huntington’s 150th Anniversary with April Concert

HUNTINGTON — In 2021, Huntington is turning 150 years old, and one event will bring its own blend of Appalachian spirit to the area.

The NPR international live radio program Mountain Stage, in conjunction with Marshall Artists Series and the City of Huntington, will host a sesquicentennial-themed concert on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. This rain-or-shine event will take place at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, and all local, state and federal safety guidelines will be followed.

General admission tickets are $60, with fees and taxes included in the price. Tickets will be available to the general public in early 2021, and performing artists will be announced at a later date.

“The Marshall Artists Series is honored to be part of Huntington’s 150th Anniversary celebration,” said Penny Watkins, executive director of Marshall Artists Series, in a press release issued by the city. “As an 84-year-old entity at Marshall University, our history is intertwined with Huntington’s history, and we are proud to be a part of that legacy.”

This event is in memory of Frank E. Hanshaw, Jr. and is sponsored by Mountain Health Network and AT&T, in addition to WSAZ Newschannel 3, iHeartMedia and The Herald-Dispatch.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mountain Stage and the Marshall Artists Series as we celebrate a benchmark year in our community’s history,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “Mountain Stage has always delivered a quality product that features musical performers who reflect our innovative and imaginative spirit in West Virginia and especially here in Huntington. There will be no better time for Huntington to be cast in the world spotlight than during our 150th anniversary year.”

For more than 30 years, Mountain Stage has been the home of live music on public radio. Hosted by Larry Groce, the program is produced in West Virginia and distributed worldwide by NPR. Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars from around the world in genres ranging from folk and blues to indie rock, synth pop, world music and beyond.

The community is invited to get involved in Huntington’s 150th Anniversary in other ways as well:

MAKE THE 150TH ANNIVERSARY PART OF YOUR EVENT IN 2021

Use our ​collections of templates

​ to get started and add the sesquicentennial theme to your in-person or virtual events. If you’re not hosting an event, celebrate by attending one!





SPONSOR OUR CELEBRATION

.​ If you’re a small business, larger organization or part of another sector, be a year-long sponsor of our activities. We offer different levels and perks of being a sponsor — besides being part of history!

See sponsorship opportunities here

.





SHARE YOUR STORY

.​ All of us have a story about Huntington to tell. Whether you remember bygone days or are a new transplant to The Jewel City, we want to hear from you! Be part of our 150 Stories initiative. We are now collecting stories from community members to commemorate Huntington’s vibrant history and to showcase why residents love Huntington. We are seeking 50 stories, in both written and video formats for our time capsule, social media posts and other storytelling methods in 2021.

Starting in 2021, we will choose one story to release per week, and a total of 50 stories will also be an integral part of our time capsule. Submit your story at www.cityofhuntington.com/huntington150.

PURCHASE A 150TH THEMED PRODUCT

.​ We are currently offering a commemorative, limited edition collection of Blenko products, including water vases and sundials. Visit The Red Caboose in person or online at

www.shoptheredcaboosewv.com

.





CONTRIBUTE INDIVIDUALLY

.​

Contribute financially to our ​150th Anniversary Fund

. Volunteer for a 150-sponsored or partner event, whether it’s a city cleanup or helping at a signature Huntington event.

Access the media kit and all campaign materials here: bit.ly/huntington150toolkit. Access the digital version here: bit.ly/huntington150magazine.