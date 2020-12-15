Huntington Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug Crimes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced today that Martel DaAngelo Brown, 33, of Huntington, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for two counts of distribution of fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

“We continue our work to reduce the supply of fentanyl and remove fentanyl dealers from our communities,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Fentanyl is a deadly drug that has taken the lives of many throughout our state.”

Brown previously pled guilty and admitted that on February 5 and 7, 2020, he distributed fentanyl in Huntington during controlled buys conducted by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI’s Southern West Virginia Transnational Organized Crime (TOC) West Task Force. On February 10, 2020, a search warrant of his Huntington residence yielded approximately 1.7 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, and a ledger.

The investigation was conducted by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI’s Southern West Virginia Transnational Organized Crime (TOC) West Task Force. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe handled the prosecution.

The case was prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:20-cr-00039.