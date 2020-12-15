Charleston – The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is excited to announce a holiday concert featuring brass set to be televised on Tuesday, December 22 at 9:00 p.m., with online stream available as well.

Thanks to a partnership with WV Public Broadcasting, the WVSO will present ZMM’s Holiday Brass with the WV Symphony on WV Public Television on Tuesday, December 22 at 9:00 p.m. An online stream is also available on wvsymphony.org beginning Wednesday, December 16.

“We are so excited to be able to continue to bring musical programs to our WVSO patrons throughout the state,” said Music Director Larry Loh. “During these uncertain times, we must rely on technology to help us to continue to share the gift of music, and we are thankful for our friends at WV Public Broadcasting for helping to make this a reality once more.”

President of the WVSO, Joe Tackett had this to say; “We are excited to be sharing music with our community. We are so glad Santa could join us during this busy time in his schedule!”

The concert features a brass quintet and horn quartet performing holiday classics such as Joy to the World, Let It Snow, It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, and many others.

The concert is made possible through the generous support of ZMM Architects and Engineers, Steptoe & Johnson, PLLC, and Morgan Stanley. The WVSO thanks its loyal patrons for their continued support and engagement during this time.

The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is West Virginia’s premier performing arts organization, presenting classical, pops, and chamber-music concerts annually throughout the Mountain State. Currently entering its 82nd season, the WVSO is a proud member of the community and enriches the region by providing affordable, high-quality concerts, collaborations with West Virginia arts organizations and a nationally award-winning education program.