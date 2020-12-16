Dec. 17 Marshall University Board of Governors Meeting Agenda

 Wednesday, December 16, 2020 - 07:41

Below, is the agenda for Thursday's regularly scheduled Marshall University Board of Governor's meeting.  The meeting begins at 1 p.m., and will be live-streamed via Microsoft Teams. 

 

I. Call to Order 

II. Approval of prior minutes: Minutes for the meeting held 10/22/2020 

III. Committee Meeting Reports 


Academic and Student Affairs Committee  


Action Items: 

A) Review and Approval of the following Academic Affairs Policy: MUBOG AA-12  Academic Dishonestly 12/19/19; MUBOG AA-321 Emeritus Status for Retired  Professionals 03/08/06 

B) Change of Degree Program: Master of Science in Information Systems.

C) Strategic Vision 


Information Items:  

Provost’s Update 

Medical School Update 

Update on President’s Evaluation Process


Athletic Committee 


A) Approval of second-half spending in accordance with the proposed Athletic Budget for the fiscal  year 2020-21.


Information Items: 

A) Contingencies in college athletics related to COVID and the impact of decisions of Conference USA and the NCAA 

B) Actual vs Planned Budget 

C) Compliance Reports 

D) Athletics Team Updates 

Finance, Audit and Facilities Planning Committee  

Action Items: 

A) Finance Update Summary

B) Investment Earnings Update 

C) Approval of second-half spending in accordance with the proposed budget for the fiscal year  2020-21 

D) Three months ending September 30, 2020, Financial/Budget Report

E) Capital Projects Program Statement 

 

Information Items: 

Finance Update 

Operations Update 

School of Medicine Update 

Internal Audit Update 

Naming of Aviation Building at Yeager Airport

 

A) Executive Session under the authority of WV Code §6-9A-4 Real Estate  

B) President’s Report  

C) Chairman’s Report 

D) Announcements 

E) Adjournment 


Next meeting dates:

Feb 25, 2021 

Apr 29, 2021 

June 17, 2021 

Aug 18-19, 2021 - Board Retreat 