Dec. 17 Marshall University Board of Governors Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Thursday's regularly scheduled Marshall University Board of Governor's meeting. The meeting begins at 1 p.m., and will be live-streamed via Microsoft Teams.

I. Call to Order

II. Approval of prior minutes: Minutes for the meeting held 10/22/2020

III. Committee Meeting Reports





Academic and Student Affairs Committee





Action Items:

A) Review and Approval of the following Academic Affairs Policy: MUBOG AA-12 Academic Dishonestly 12/19/19; MUBOG AA-321 Emeritus Status for Retired Professionals 03/08/06

B) Change of Degree Program: Master of Science in Information Systems.

C) Strategic Vision





Information Items:

Provost’s Update

Medical School Update

Update on President’s Evaluation Process





Athletic Committee





A) Approval of second-half spending in accordance with the proposed Athletic Budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.





Information Items:

A) Contingencies in college athletics related to COVID and the impact of decisions of Conference USA and the NCAA

B) Actual vs Planned Budget

C) Compliance Reports

D) Athletics Team Updates

Finance, Audit and Facilities Planning Committee

Action Items:

A) Finance Update Summary

B) Investment Earnings Update

C) Approval of second-half spending in accordance with the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2020-21

D) Three months ending September 30, 2020, Financial/Budget Report

E) Capital Projects Program Statement

Information Items:

Finance Update

Operations Update

School of Medicine Update

Internal Audit Update

Naming of Aviation Building at Yeager Airport

A) Executive Session under the authority of WV Code §6-9A-4 Real Estate

B) President’s Report

C) Chairman’s Report

D) Announcements

E) Adjournment





Next meeting dates:

Feb 25, 2021

Apr 29, 2021

June 17, 2021

Aug 18-19, 2021 - Board Retreat











