Most read
- Huntington Police Department Arrests Dec 8 - 12
- Huntington Man Receives 21 Months for Fentanyl Distribution
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- MU Graduation
- Marshall Tops UCF in Final Home Game
- Black Footed Penguin, Clouded Leopard Visit from Columbus Zoo for 5/3 Bank Re-Opening
- Mountain Stage to Commemorate Huntington’s 150th Anniversary with April Concert
- SPRING VALLEY: Playoff Bound
Dec. 17 Marshall University Board of Governors Meeting Agenda
I. Call to Order
II. Approval of prior minutes: Minutes for the meeting held 10/22/2020
III. Committee Meeting Reports
Academic and Student Affairs Committee
Action Items:
A) Review and Approval of the following Academic Affairs Policy: MUBOG AA-12 Academic Dishonestly 12/19/19; MUBOG AA-321 Emeritus Status for Retired Professionals 03/08/06
B) Change of Degree Program: Master of Science in Information Systems.
C) Strategic Vision
Information Items:
Provost’s Update
Medical School Update
Update on President’s Evaluation Process
Athletic Committee
A) Approval of second-half spending in accordance with the proposed Athletic Budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.
Information Items:
A) Contingencies in college athletics related to COVID and the impact of decisions of Conference USA and the NCAA
B) Actual vs Planned Budget
C) Compliance Reports
D) Athletics Team Updates
Finance, Audit and Facilities Planning Committee
Action Items:
A) Finance Update Summary
B) Investment Earnings Update
C) Approval of second-half spending in accordance with the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2020-21
D) Three months ending September 30, 2020, Financial/Budget Report
E) Capital Projects Program Statement
Information Items:
Finance Update
Operations Update
School of Medicine Update
Internal Audit Update
Naming of Aviation Building at Yeager Airport
A) Executive Session under the authority of WV Code §6-9A-4 Real Estate
B) President’s Report
C) Chairman’s Report
D) Announcements
E) Adjournment
Next meeting dates:
Feb 25, 2021
Apr 29, 2021
June 17, 2021
Aug 18-19, 2021 - Board Retreat