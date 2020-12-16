Huntington Police Arrests Dec. 15

 Wednesday, December 16, 2020

The following suspects were arrested Dec. 15, according to a press release from the Huntington Police Department:

 

HPD20-05523 12/15/20 04:20 FARLEY, JIMMY 1700 block of 8TH AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, WV Failure to Appear - CAPIAS


HPD20-05514 12/14/20 16:34 WILBURN, SOLOMON 1000 block of  7TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Disorderly Conduct
HPD20-05514 12/14/20 16:34 WILBURN, SOLOMON 1000  block of 7TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Paraphernalia

 


HPD20-05506 12/14/20 04:29 AVERY, TONY 2900 block of  OVERLOOK DR, HUNTINGTON, WV Fugitive From Justice
HPD20-05506 12/14/20 04:29 AVERY, TONY 2900 block of  OVERLOOK DR, HUNTINGTON, WV Possession of a Controlled Substance

 


HPD20-05505 12/14/20 02:17 SPITLER, MARK JR 2500 block of  3RD AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 61-2-9D Strangulation
HPD20-05505 12/14/20 02:17 SPITLER, MARK JR 2500 block of  3RD AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Domestic Battery

