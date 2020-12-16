Most read
Huntington Police Arrests Dec. 15
HPD20-05523 12/15/20 04:20 FARLEY, JIMMY 1700 block of 8TH AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, WV Failure to Appear - CAPIAS
HPD20-05514 12/14/20 16:34 WILBURN, SOLOMON 1000 block of 7TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Disorderly Conduct
HPD20-05514 12/14/20 16:34 WILBURN, SOLOMON 1000 block of 7TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Paraphernalia
HPD20-05506 12/14/20 04:29 AVERY, TONY 2900 block of OVERLOOK DR, HUNTINGTON, WV Fugitive From Justice
HPD20-05506 12/14/20 04:29 AVERY, TONY 2900 block of OVERLOOK DR, HUNTINGTON, WV Possession of a Controlled Substance
HPD20-05505 12/14/20 02:17 SPITLER, MARK JR 2500 block of 3RD AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 61-2-9D Strangulation
HPD20-05505 12/14/20 02:17 SPITLER, MARK JR 2500 block of 3RD AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Domestic Battery
