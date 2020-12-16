Holliday Named AFCA Region 4 Coach of the Year

, Marshall Football's all-time leader in games coached and wins over FBS opponents, was named the American Football Coaches Association's FBS Region 4 Coach of the Year Tuesday. Region 4 covers all of Conference USA and the Big 12 Conference.

Tuesday's honor also makes Holliday a finalist for National Coach of the Year.

Ranked for seven weeks this season, Holliday has the Thundering Herd sitting at 7-1 overall and in the C-USA Championship Game against UAB (5-3) on Friday (7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network).

Holliday has recorded 85 wins at Marshall, including three straight seasons with 10 or more victories from 2013 to 2015. The Thundering Herd went 13-1 in 2014 with a Conference USA title and victory in the Boca Raton Bowl. Holliday has also led Marshall to seven bowl games, winning six of them.

The AFCA recognizes five regional Coach of the Year winners in each of the Association's five divisions: Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III and NAIA. The winners are selected by active members of the Association who vote for coaches in their respective regions and divisions.

These winners will be honored during a virtual AFCA Convention on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

The AFCA will announce the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS National Coach of the Year on Tuesday, January 12 during the virtual AFCA Convention.