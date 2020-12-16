COVID-19 Daily Update 12-16-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of December 16, 2020, there have been 1,339,101 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 66,849 total cases and 1,039 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 53-year old female from Cabell County, a 92-year old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year old male from Brooke County, a 76-year old female from Lewis County, a 79-year old male from Hardy County, an 82-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 76-year old male from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Ohio County, a 69-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old male from Hancock County, a 75-year old male from Mercer County, a 62-year old male from Marshall County, a 79-year old male from Wetzel County, a 73-year old male from Wetzel County, an 87-year old male from Morgan County, a 92-year old female from Marion County, a 66-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 85-year old female from Wood County, a 90-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 73-year old female from Marshall County, an 88-year old female from Marshall County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Putnam County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 68-year old male from Kanawha County.

“It never gets easier to announce the amount of COVID-19 cases or all the people we have lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “This pandemic has affected all West Virginians. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones and to every person who has been affected by COVID-19.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (575), Berkeley (4,745), Boone (841), Braxton (187), Brooke (1,069), Cabell (4,134), Calhoun (112), Clay (211), Doddridge (178), Fayette (1,407), Gilmer (258), Grant (606), Greenbrier (963), Hampshire (682), Hancock (1,378), Hardy (553), Harrison (2,123), Jackson (941), Jefferson (1,914), Kanawha (7,282), Lewis (359), Lincoln (578), Logan (1,261), Marion (1,310), Marshall (1,711), Mason (836), McDowell (755), Mercer (1,935), Mineral (1,900), Mingo (1,151), Monongalia (4,319), Monroe (491), Morgan (482), Nicholas (521), Ohio (2,067), Pendleton (193), Pleasants (219), Pocahontas (303), Preston (1,147), Putnam (2,528), Raleigh (2,166), Randolph (947), Ritchie (265), Roane (244), Summers (334), Taylor (516), Tucker (244), Tyler (250), Upshur (661), Wayne (1,391), Webster (111), Wetzel (541), Wirt (164), Wood (3,813), Wyoming (977).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Webster County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.