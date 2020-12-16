Cabell County Schools Registering Virtual School Students for Second Semester

Cabell County Schools has opened registration for parents and students who are certain they would like to utilize Virtual School for the second semester. The instructions for how to register at each academic level are included below.

All other Cabell County students whose parents opted for in-person instruction at the beginning of the school year will likely begin the second semester on the same hybrid model utilized during the first semester, or could possibly be learning remotely, depending on the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) color code map at the time. For the past two weeks, Cabell County Schools has been assigned an “orange” color code by the WVDE because there is a “heightened spread of COVID-19 in the community.”

“We were very hopeful to begin adding days that students could be attending school in-person by the second semester,” says Ryan Saxe, Superintendent of Cabell County Schools. “However, at this point, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 locally has been steadily climbing. We feel like it would be wholly inappropriate to decide to further expand in-person learning until we are able to analyze COVID-19 data following the coming holiday break.”

Superintendent Saxe says the administration and Cabell County Board of Education will likely discuss second semester plans further at the board’s regular meeting January 5 and will work to announce any revised plans at the following regular meeting January 19.

“It is best for students to be at school where they can receive support for learning from caring adults and their other needs, such as adequate nutrition, can be met,” adds Superintendent Saxe. “However, we do have to be mindful of the local COVD-19 situation, continuing to receive wise counsel from our Chief Health Officer, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, other public health officials and the West Virginia Department of Education. We want to fully reopen schools as soon as we possibly can while ensuring the safety of students and staff.”

The following are instructions for parents of students who are certain they want their children to utilize the virtual learning model for the second semester:





Elementary School Virtual School Registration

Parent registration for elementary Virtual School students is available online in the “Cabell’s Connected Classroom” section, found under the “Students & Families” header of the school district’s website, www.cabellschools.com. Parents can also access the registration site directly at the following link:

Elementary School Virtual School Registration Link

Parents should complete the online registration form for each child in their household indicating their preference for them to attend the elementary Virtual School during the second semester, which begins January 20, 2021. The registration deadline is January 11, 2021.







Middle School Virtual School Registration



Over the next few weeks counselors will be contacting current Virtual School students regarding enrollment for second semester classes. The curriculum and teachers are provided by the West Virginia Department of Education through the WV Learns platform. These courses are self-paced, and students must be disciplined, self-motivated, and have excellent time management skills. Virtual School instructors are not Cabell County teachers. If students did not make adequate progress or failed Virtual School classes first semester, they will not be permitted to register. If a student would like to enroll in Virtual School, please contact the school's counseling department for enrollment. The deadline to register is January 11, 2021.

Barboursville Middle School

Sarah Fox (A-J) 733-3003, extension 3066

Jessy Scott (K-Z) 733-3003, extension 3067

Huntington Middle School

Mary Beth Dickerson (A-K) 528-5180, extension 5348

Kathy Cyrus (L-Z) 528-5180, extension 5332

Huntington East Middle School

Melanie Pinkerman (A-K) 528-9508, extension 5123

Michelle Woomer (L-Z) 528-9508, extension 5255

Milton Middle School

Tiffany Cole (A-L) 743-7308, extension 7323

Kara Loving (M-Z) 743-7308, extension 7322







High School Virtual School Registration

Counselors are currently contacting all students to establish next year’s schedule (2021-2022 school year). As they contact students, the counselors will also be working with families to determine the best schedule for the second semester this school year, including those who wish to participate in Virtual School.

The West Virginia Virtual School curriculum and teachers are provided by the West Virginia Department of Education through the West Virginia Learns platform. These courses are self-paced, and students must be disciplined, self-motivated, and must have excellent time management skills. Virtual School instructors are not Cabell County teachers. If students did not make adequate progress or failed virtual school classes during the first semester, they will not be permitted to register. If a student would like to enroll in Virtual School, please contact the school's counseling department for enrollment. The deadline to register is January 11, 2021.

