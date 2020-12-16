Cabell County Schools to Distribute 8-Day Holiday Meal Packs for Students December 23

They may not have reindeer or shiny, red sleds, but school bus drivers will be utilizing their own impressive, yellow vehicles to deliver some very special packages from the Cabell County Schools Food Service Department next Wednesday.

December 23, bus drivers will be distributing 8-day holiday meal packs at the usual summer food service sites.



These packs are in place of the daily breakfast and lunch packs the drivers will continue to deliver each weekday now through December 22.

Each of the 8-day packs contains enough meals to feed a student breakfast and lunch each weekday from December 23 through the end of the holiday break, which is January 1.

“We are extremely proud of the meal packs our cafeteria staff have planned and thankful to the bus drivers for their support of this effort to feed Cabell’s children,” says Rhonda McCoy, Director of Food Services. “We know these are trying times for many and our team couldn’t be more pleased to offer these meals at no cost to our students or their families.”

Unless the district is designated as “orange” or “red” on the West Virginia Department of Education’s color code map Saturday, January 2, students are scheduled to return to school Monday, January 4 on the blended and virtual learning schedules currently in use. If the district is designated as “orange” or “red” January 2, an announcement regarding food distribution for the following week will be made at that time.



