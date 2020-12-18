Most read
Regional Christmas and New Year’s Courthouse Closings
Cabell: 526-8635 (commission): Dec. 24 – 25, and Jan. 1, 2020 - All day
Regular hours: Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln: 824-7990 ext. 221 (commission) 233 (clerk): Dec. 24 – 25 and Jan. 1, 2020 - All day
Dec. 31 - Beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Regular hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Mason: 675-1110 (commission): Dec. 20 -Beginning at 11:30 a.m. for employee luncheon
Dec. 24-25, and Jan. 1, 2020 – All day
Dec. 31 – Beginning at noon
Regular hours: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Putnam: 586-0201 (commission): Dec. 24 and 31 - Beginning at noon
Dec. 25, and Jan. 1.2020 - All day
Regular hours: Mon. – Wed., Fri., 8 a.m. – 4 p.m./Thurs., 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Wayne: 272-6592 (commission): Dec. 24 -25 and Dec. 31- Jan. 1, 2020 – All day
Regular hours: Mon. – Wed., Fri., 8 a.m. – 4 p.m./Thurs., 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.