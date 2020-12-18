Marshall announces staff awards in honor of former president

Huntington— Marshall University announced Thursday six staff members have been selected for the inaugural Bob Hayes Staff Awards, an initiative funded by an anonymous donor in honor of former Marshall president Dr. Robert B. “Bob” Hayes.

Hayes served the university from 1974-83 and his tenure is remembered as a time of major expansion at Marshall, including the long-anticipated opening of the university’s [jcesom.marshall.edu]medical school.

The following individuals were selected for the awards for their commitment to the university by an ad hoc committee of classified staff members.

“ The Difference Maker” Community Impact Award – Peggy Hovatter, Autism Training Center

“The Power of One” University Impact Award – Eric Wallace, Physical Plant

“The Stand-Out Performer” Exceeds Expectations Award – Bob Easthom, Residence Services

“Above and Beyond Champion” Student Service Award – Martha Runyon, Physical Plant

“Leader of the Herd” Marshall’s Ambassador Award – Glen Midkiff, Lewis College of Business

“Exceptional Dedication and Commitment” Award – Lacie Bittinger, Lewis College of Business

Recipients will each receive a $500 award. Complete information about the awards is available here.