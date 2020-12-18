Most read
Marshall announces staff awards in honor of former president
Friday, December 18, 2020 - 05:42 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Hayes served the university from 1974-83 and his tenure is remembered as a time of major expansion at Marshall, including the long-anticipated opening of the university’s [jcesom.marshall.edu]medical school.
The following individuals were selected for the awards for their commitment to the university by an ad hoc committee of classified staff members.
- “The Difference Maker” Community Impact Award – Peggy Hovatter, Autism Training Center
- “The Power of One” University Impact Award – Eric Wallace, Physical Plant
- “The Stand-Out Performer” Exceeds Expectations Award – Bob Easthom, Residence Services
- “Above and Beyond Champion” Student Service Award – Martha Runyon, Physical Plant
- “Leader of the Herd” Marshall’s Ambassador Award – Glen Midkiff, Lewis College of Business
- “Exceptional Dedication and Commitment” Award – Lacie Bittinger, Lewis College of Business
Recipients will each receive a $500 award. Complete information about the awards is available here.