Huntington Police Department Arrests Dec. 17
HPD20-05578 12/17/20 19:48 LAMBERT, FRANK 600 block W 23RD ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
HPD20-05574 12/17/20 17:56 PERKINS, JAMES OVERLOOK DR / VALENTIA ST, Drug Paraphernalia
HPD20-05571 12/17/20 13:35 HATFIELD, GREGORY 600 block 10TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution
HPD20-05566 12/17/20 10:25 JONES, AMANDA W 9TH ST / WASHINGTON AVE, Paraphernalia
HPD20-05565 12/17/20 10:12 ADKINS, THOMAS 7TH ST / 6 1/2 ALLEY, HUNTINGTON, WV Paraphernalia
HPD20-05563 12/17/20 10:00 BUTCHER, JAMES JR 900 block 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 TRESPASS
HPD20-05563 12/17/20 10:00 BUTCHER, JAMES JR 900 block 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Paraphernalia
HPD20-05561 12/17/20 07:08 Johnson, Johnny Jr 10TH ST / 8TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV DUI greater than .150
CHPD20-05569 12/17/20 10:35 INGLES, FREDA 22ND ST / 9TH AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, Warrant Service/Execution
